Elton Jantjies was reportedly kicked out of his friend's house. Images: eltonjantjies

Source: Instagram

Elton Jantjies is reportedly down and out after being kicked out by his friend.

Elton Jantjies reportedly goes homeless

Former Springboks player, Elton Jantjies, has reportedly been facing tough times, and things haven't been going well for him.

The troubled sportsman is allegedly homeless and has been hopping from house to house after being evicted from his home for failing to pay his bond.

According to ZiMoja, Jantjies lived with his mother briefly before moving in with an old school friend, Ruan Smith, who later regretted the decision.

The publication reports that Jantjies would bring girls over to Smith's house, disrupting the little peace he had, and was involved with the wrong crowd:

"He told Ruan he was trying to enter the gold market, but it seemed like he was involved with a dodgy crowd and hackers."

Meanwhile, he appears to be keeping his composure online and continues to advertise his coaching services and show off workout videos on Instagram.

Previously speaking to Briefly News about his business ventures, the former Springboks star said he is still rooted in sports, and his plans have not changed.

What you need to know about Elton Jantjies' scandals

Elton Jantjies' rugby career was cut short after receiving a four-year suspension for testing positive for prohibited substances

He tried his hand at other business ventures, including one-on-one mentoring, where he allegedly charged fans R650 for a chat

Adding to his plate of controversies was his breakup with Ashleigh Ogle, who applied for a protection order against him for fear of her life

The order was later granted, with Jantjies being served a lifetime protection order against his ex

