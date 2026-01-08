Tributes are pouring in after the National Rugby League confirmed the death of Joyce Churchill at the age of 99

Joyce is known for her contribution to the sport since the passing of her husband Clive Churchill for the past 41 years ago

The news about her death left some rugby fans heartbroken, with some of them sharing their condolences online

The National Rugby League has been thrown into mourning following the passing of Joyce Churchill at the age of 99.

Joyce was married to rugby league icon Clive Churchill, the player after whom the NRL’s best-on-ground award in a grand final is named. Her husband, who was celebrated as a legendary fullback and among the first four players to be named Immortals, passed away in 1985.

In 2014, Joyce Churchill handed out the Clive Churchill Medal for the final time, awarding Sam Burgess for his extraordinary performance in the grand final—despite playing nearly the entire match with a severely fractured cheekbone and eye socket. The game is remembered for ending a 43-year premiership drought for the Rabbitohs, bringing long-awaited glory to the Churchill club.

Like the NRL, the South African rugby community also recently lost flanker Sive Tshaka and former rugby referee Max Baise, who died at the age of 93.

Joyce Churchill's biography

Joyce Ivy Martin, later known as Mrs Churchill, was born on 24 November 1926 and led an extraordinary life spanning nearly a century.

She and her husband tied the knot on 31 January 1959 at Sydney’s registrar general’s office and had a son, Rodney Churchill, who followed in his father’s footsteps by playing as a winger in the Rabbitohs’ lower-grade team in 1978.

Her husband lost his life in 1985 following a brave fight against cancer. At his funeral held at St Mary’s Cathedral, his coffin was adorned with a Rabbitohs jersey, attracting thousands of grieving attendees.

NRL mourns Churchill's death

On Wednesday, January 7, 2026, the ARLC and NRL released a joint statement on Facebook expressing their profound sorrow over Joyce’s passing, describing her as a dedicated and fervent advocate for rugby league.

"The ARLC and the NRL are deeply saddened by the passing of Joyce Churchill, aged 99," the NRL statement reads on Facebook.

"Joyce Churchill was a staunch and passionate supporter of Rugby League and a proud representative of her late husband, Immortal Clive Churchill.

"The legacy of the Clive Churchill Medal will live on thanks to the extraordinary contributions of Clive and Joyce Churchill.

"We send our deepest condolences to Joyce Churchill’s family and friends, as well as those who were touched by her generosity and support."

Rugby lovers and others took to the comment section of the NRL's post to pay tribute to the late Churchill.

Caz Walker said:

"Rest in peace, Mrs Churchill. Both her & Clive attended the Dental Surgery I worked at in Clovelly for years. The loveliest couple ever, fly high & may you be in each other's arms again 🙏🏽🙏🏽."

Rodney Newell shared:

"An incredible woman. May we never forget what she gave to the game every grand final day. May she rest in peace beside The Little Master."

Peter Dunkin wrote:

"It was always so wonderful to see her on the podium on Grand Final day to award the Clive Churchill Medal. She understood and supported what it means to our game. A wonderful woman."

Peter Carey reacted:

"We have wonderful memories of Joyce, Clive and young Rodney back when ‘the little Master’ coached Easts in Brisbane. RIP Joyce, and our thoughts are with Rodney and the family."

Michelle Hunter

"To the Churchill Family, so sorry for your loss. This beautiful couple are together again. Thank you both for the shared legacy you have left us all 🥰."

