Springboks star Cheslin Kolbe has returned to Japan after enjoying the festive period with his familu and he showed off his new expensive ride in a recent post on social media.

The 31-year-old had an amazing season with the Boks in the 2025 season, the Rugby Championship, and also helped the team go unbeaten during the end of the year tour.

He is among the most high-profile Springboks players known for his fondness for luxury vehicles. In a recent social media post, he proudly displayed two rides from the German manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz, with their combined value estimated at approximately R3.4 million.

Kolbe shows off R2.1 million sleek ride

In a recent post shared by Kolbe on Instagram, the Springboks speedster was seen showing off his brand new ride, which was spotted to be a Range Rover Defender 130.

The Tokyo Sungoliath star's car is said to be worth R2.1 million in the South African automobile market, with the price depending on the configuration and performance the owner wants.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Source: Briefly News