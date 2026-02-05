A former South African rugby player has passed away unexpectedly in Cape Town, a few days before his birthday

The Cape Town-born rugby legend's former club released an official statement to confirm his death on social media

The report about the rugby icon's death gathered several condolence messages from South African fans and others on social media

The South African rugby community has lost another icon after the unexpected passing of Russell Nelson on Friday, 30 January 2026, in Cape Town.

Nelson is a multi-talented sportsman in his youthful days, but decided to opt for rugby before calling his time off the sport years ago.

The circumstances surrounding the death of the Cape Town-born rugby icon have yet to be officially disclosed by his family.

The South African rugby community recently lost flanker Sive Tshaka and former rugby referee Max Baise, who died at the age of 93.

Russell Nelson's bio and rugby career

Nelson, born in Cape Town’s Newlands suburb in 1973, developed into a standout sportsman at Bishops, impressing in both rugby and basketball. His rugby ambitions carried him through first-class stints with Boland, the Bulls, and Ulster, before he signed off his career with an unforgettable chapter in Portugal.

Alongside his time at Ulster, Nelson also represented Ballymena RFC in the All-Ireland League, playing a key role in the club’s maiden title triumph in 2003. Ballymena later described the success as a landmark moment in its history while paying tribute to Nelson.

After retiring from the game, Russell stepped into the family business, working alongside his father, Don, at their publishing firm. Immersed in the world of books and retail, his passion for the industry grew, especially through his role with The Book People.

More recently, he marked a career highlight by releasing the meticulously crafted coffee-table title 25 Great South African Rugby Schools: A History of Excellence, a work that reflects his enduring bond with rugby and its rich South African legacy.

Tributes pour in as Nelson passes away

Russell is survived by his loving wife, Caroline; his sons, Marc and Adam; his stepdaughter, Emma; and his parents, Don and Babs.

Ulster Rugby released an official statement on their social media page to announce the death of Russell and also offer their tributes.

Ulster Rugby have expressed profound sorrow following the passing of former player Russell Nelson, describing the news as heartbreaking. In a message shared online, the province highlighted Nelson’s exceptional leadership qualities and the strength of his character.

They added that he leaves behind a legacy of respect and admiration among former teammates, fans, and everyone who had the honour of crossing paths with him.

Ulster also extended their sincere sympathies to Russell’s family and loved ones as they grieve his loss.

South African fans and rugby lovers were not left out as they mourned the death of the former Ulster player.

Alan Millar

Such sad news, what a top rugby player. Condolences to his family.

Andrew Thompson

So sorry to hear this. Fond memories of Russell. Thoughts and prayers with his wife and family 🙏

Colleen Duncan

RIP sympathy to the family and friends.

Hermann Hendricksen

Rest in Peace. Blessings, Strength and Sympathy to his loved ones

Harry Williams

How terribly sad......a great squad member who enjoyed the Ulster craic and the warmth of the faithful supporters. RIP Russell

Joe Fay

This is very sad news of Russell's passing from this life. My sincere condolences to all the family and friends involved. May Russell rest in peace in Heaven forever. God bless you all. 😇🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

