A Welsh rugby team has honored a "genuine legend" and "true gentleman" following his passing at 74.

Geoff ‘Tommo’ Thomas had been a devoted member of Llanishen RFC, astonishingly playing in over 1,000 matches—a feat the club described as "truly remarkable." They paid heartfelt tribute, recalling how Geoff "always made time for everyone" and earned respect not only within the club but also from opposing teams.

Having been a central figure at the club for more than 40 years, he became an integral part of its identity. News of his passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from across Welsh rugby.

A beloved presence on tours and in the clubhouse, Geoff was affectionately nicknamed 'Great Uncle Tommo' by many.

Source: Briefly News