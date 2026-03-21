Geoff ‘Tommo’ Thomas: Rugby Legend Who Played Over 1,000 Games Passes Away at 74
A Welsh rugby team has honored a "genuine legend" and "true gentleman" following his passing at 74.
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Geoff ‘Tommo’ Thomas had been a devoted member of Llanishen RFC, astonishingly playing in over 1,000 matches—a feat the club described as "truly remarkable." They paid heartfelt tribute, recalling how Geoff "always made time for everyone" and earned respect not only within the club but also from opposing teams.
Having been a central figure at the club for more than 40 years, he became an integral part of its identity. News of his passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from across Welsh rugby.
A beloved presence on tours and in the clubhouse, Geoff was affectionately nicknamed 'Great Uncle Tommo' by many.
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@briefly.co.za.