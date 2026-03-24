Carlü Sadie has opened up about the terrifying neck injury that left him within 2mm of losing his life, as well as the extraordinary path that has since earned him a Springbok alignment camp call-up.

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Speaking to Rapport, the Bordeaux Bègles tighthead prop shared that just over a year ago, he was confronted with the possibility of not only ending his rugby career but also losing his life.

“It was an incredibly tough time. There was fear and uncertainty about what lay ahead. I genuinely didn’t know if I would ever return to rugby,” Sadie explained.

The injury happened during a scrum against Lyon in January 2025. Despite initially feeling fine, Sadie carried on playing until he began hearing repeated cracking noises coming from his neck.

“It felt as though my head wasn’t properly secured, almost like a loose bottle cap,” the 28-year-old said.

Medical scans later confirmed serious damage between his C1 and C2 vertebrae. A specialist cautioned that had his neck shifted just 2mm further, the outcome would have been fatal. The injury was comparable to the one that forced Springbok prop Steven Kitshoff into retirement.

Sadie underwent a complicated surgical procedure, with doctors giving him only a 50 percent chance of survival.

The operation required surgeons to extract bone from his hip and use it to stabilise his neck with two screws, reinforcing the damaged area.

His road to recovery was just as gruelling, involving several months of intensive rehabilitation under respected physiotherapist Luc Senegas.

Sadie made his return to the field in August and has since featured 22 times for Bordeaux Bègles. This past week, he was rewarded with a call-up to the Springboks’ virtual alignment camp for overseas-based players.

“Getting the invitation to my first Bok camp is something I’ve always dreamed of. It still feels surreal. I can only describe it as grace,” said the former Bellville High student. “All praise to our Heavenly Father.”

Source: Briefly News