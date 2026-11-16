The Springboks suffered their first defeat of the Nations Championship, losing 21-19 to France in Paris on 14 November 2026

Rassie Erasmus admitted the result could prove fatal to South Africa's chances of reaching the inaugural Nations Championship final

The Springboks must now beat Ireland in Dublin and hope New Zealand lose to England to keep their final hopes alive

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus conceded that South Africa may have ended their own hopes of reaching the inaugural Nations Championship final after falling 21-19 to France at the Stade de France on 14 November 2026.

Rassie Erasmus Says Springboks 'Killed Their Dreams' After 21-19 Loss to France

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The defeat was the Springboks' first of the competition and dealt a serious blow to their position atop the southern hemisphere standings.

Despite claiming a losing bonus point, South Africa now face the prospect of being overtaken by New Zealand, who have reclaimed the world number one ranking and face Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

Erasmus laments missed opportunity

Speaking after the final whistle in Paris, Erasmus was candid about the cost of the performance.

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Both sides finished with three tries apiece, but the Springboks were unable to secure the bonus-point win needed to maintain their grip on the standings.

Erasmus also noted that France appeared to be chasing their own bonus point in the second half, which he believed influenced their tactical decisions.

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What the Springboks need

For South Africa to reach the final in London on 29 November, they must defeat Ireland in Dublin next weekend. Beyond that result, they will also require New Zealand to lose to England at Twickenham to have any realistic path back into contention.

The permutations leave the world champions with little margin for error, having squandered what Erasmus himself described as a decisive moment in the competition.

Source: Briefly News