Several Springbok stars are preparing to return to South Africa, but Jesse Kriel has made a different decision about his rugby future

The Yokohama Canon Eagles centre has explained why his personal circumstances are very different from those of his returning teammates

Kriel has also shared details of what he witnessed while playing alongside Cheslin Kolbe in Japan and why it changed his perspective on overseas rugby

Jesse Kriel has explained why he is not following the Springboks back to South Africa from Japan after signing a new contract with Yokohama Canon Eagles until 2028. Image: Springboks / X

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Jesse Kriel has explained why he is not following several Springboks back to South Africa after committing his future to Japanese rugby until 2028. While a growing number of his international teammates are preparing to return home, the veteran centre is happy to continue his career in Japan.

Kriel has played for the Yokohama Canon Eagles since 2020. He recently signed a new two-year contract extension, keeping him at the Japanese club until June 2028.

Speaking to the media this week, Kriel said his circumstances are different from those of teammates returning to South Africa. He also made it clear that he is enjoying his rugby in Japan.

Jesse Kriel explains why he is staying in Japan

The Springbok centre said several players heading home want to spend more time with their families and avoid missing important milestones in their children's lives.

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"Many of the guys who are going home are doing so to spend more time with their families. They don't want to miss big occasions such as their children's first days at school or sports days," Kriel explained, as quoted by SA Rugby Magazine.

Kriel said his situation is different because he does not have a wife and children waiting for him at home.

"I'm not married and I don't have a family, so it's easier for me because I don't have those responsibilities. I'm also really enjoying my rugby in Japan," he added.

His comments explain why he is comfortable remaining overseas while other established Springboks are choosing to return.

Cheslin Kolbe's Japan experience influenced Kriel's perspective

Kriel also discussed Cheslin Kolbe's experience in Japan. The two spent time together while playing in the country, giving Kriel a close look at the challenges of being separated from family.

"I spent every day with Cheslin in Japan and he was on FaceTime with his children every single day. It started becoming too much for him, which I can understand," Kriel said.

He explained that financial rewards are not necessarily the biggest consideration when players decide where to continue their careers.

"At that point, it's about more than just the biggest contract."

Kriel added:

"Those players want to spend time with their children. They prefer a different kind of happiness. Happiness doesn't come only with a big contract. Sometimes it's simply being able to watch your children grow up."

While several Springboks are preparing to return to South Africa, Jesse Kriel has committed his future to Japanese rugby until June 2028. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Springboks returning to South Africa from Japan

Several prominent Springboks have recently secured moves to South African franchises. Faf de Klerk is already at the Cheetahs, Cheslin Kolbe has moved to the Stormers, while Malcolm Marx and Kwagga Smith have signed with the Bulls. Manie Libbok is joining the Sharks.

Pieter-Steph du Toit and Damian de Allende have also been linked with possible returns, with the Boland Cavaliers mentioned as a potential destination.

For Kriel, however, the decision is different. He has secured his future in Japan until 2028 and says he is enjoying life and rugby there. His explanation highlights the different personal considerations influencing the Springboks' overseas careers.

Jesse Kriel and Damian de Allende prepare for historic Springbok milestone

Briefly News previously reported that Jesse Kriel and Damian de Allende were preparing to make Springbok history as the first centre partnership to reach 50 Tests together.

Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick paid an emotional tribute to the duo ahead of their milestone, reflecting on the criticism they faced and the journey that brought them to this remarkable achievement.

Source: Briefly News