The Springboks have little time to dwell on their painful Paris defeat as another major Test awaits

Ruan Nortjé has identified areas the world champions must address before their Dublin showdown

New Zealand's shock defeat to Wales has given South Africa another opportunity in the Nations Championship

Ruan Nortjé warns the Springboks about the massive challenge awaiting them against Ireland after their narrow 21-19 defeat to France in the Nations Championship. Image: Jean Catuffe

Source: Getty Images

South African rugby fans hoping to see the Springboks bounce back immediately from their defeat to France have been given a glimpse of what awaits Rassie Erasmus' men. Lock Ruan Nortjé has warned that Ireland will present a massive challenge when the two sides meet in Dublin on Saturday, 21 November 2026.

The Springboks suffered a narrow 21-19 defeat against France at the Stade de France on Friday, 13 November. The result ended their unbeaten run in the Nations Championship, leaving them with plenty to address before their next assignment.

Speaking after the match, Nortjé acknowledged that the upcoming encounter against Ireland would demand a significant improvement from the South Africans.

Ruan Nortjé sends warning ahead of Ireland Test

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

According to SA Rugby Magazine, Nortjé believes the rivalry between the two countries has grown considerably in recent years.

"We know a massive challenge awaits us next week in Ireland. We know it's a rivalry that's been building up the last few years.

"It's always a massive game there. I think we have our work cut out for ourselves," he said, according to SA Rugby Magazine.

The Springbok lock added that the team would need to focus on correcting its shortcomings rather than letting the defeat distract it.

"We're going to have to put massive focus on ourselves this week. Make sure we fix a lot of areas of our game," Nortjé explained.

Springboks must address costly France mistakes

Nortjé also reflected on what went wrong against France, giving credit to the hosts while acknowledging South Africa's missed opportunities.

"First of all, credit to France. They came out firing and it was a great occasion to be part of," he said.

He identified the Springboks' errors and their inability to convert attacking opportunities into points as major problems.

"There were too many errors from us. And the biggest thing for us is not converting opportunities into points when we get into the opposition 22."

Springboks get another Nations Championship opportunity

New Zealand's 35-28 defeat to Wales on Saturday, 14 November, has given South Africa a lifeline. The All Blacks lead the Southern Hemisphere standings with 22 points, one ahead of the Springboks on 21.

Ireland will nevertheless be a difficult opponent. They recently defeated Argentina 42-12 and Fiji 43-15.

South Africa previously beat Ireland 24-13 in Dublin in November 2025. However, Nortjé's warning suggests the defending world champions know they cannot rely on past results.

The Springboks now have Saturday's encounter to respond to their Paris disappointment and strengthen their position ahead of the Nations Championship finals.

Rassie Erasmus made a worrying admission after the Springboks suffered a 21-19 defeat to France in Paris. Image: David Rogers

Source: Twitter

Rassie Erasmus raises concerns after Springboks' France defeat

Briefly News previously reported that Rassie Erasmus made a worrying admission after the Springboks suffered a narrow 21-19 defeat to France in Paris. The result left South Africa facing an uncertain route to the Nations Championship final.

The Springbok coach also highlighted a costly aspect of their performance, while lock Ruan Nortjé warned that Ireland would present another massive challenge in Dublin.

Source: Briefly News