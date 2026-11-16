Willie Le Roux and his wife Holly Clare have shared exciting family news months after opening up about their difficult journey to parenthood

The Springbok star and his wife celebrated their pregnancy with friends and family, including a familiar face from the national team

Holly previously spoke candidly about her infertility struggles and the painful experience that made their latest announcement particularly special

Springbok Willie Le Roux and his wife, Holly Clare, announced their first pregnancy. Image: wjjleroux/Instagram, Ramsey Carday / Sportsfile / Getty Images

Source: UGC

Springbok rugby star Willie Le Roux and his wife, Holly Clare, are expecting their first child. The announcement comes months after the couple publicly shared their struggles with infertility, making the news an especially significant moment in their journey towards parenthood.

The couple shared their pregnancy news on Instagram on Saturday, 15 November 2026. Holly accompanied the announcement with a heartfelt message that offered a glimpse into their journey.

"Some dreams take a little longer," she wrote.

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Willie Le Roux and Holly Clare celebrate pregnancy news

The couple marked the occasion with a tennis-themed celebration attended by friends and family at Nieuwe Sion Estate near Franschhoek.

The event, named the "Le Roux Open", featured games and drinks. Among those present was fellow Springbok Handre Pollard, who joined the celebrations.

Willie and Holly have been together since 2019 and got married two years ago. Their first pregnancy marks an important new chapter in their relationship.

Holly Clare previously opened up about infertility

The announcement carries added significance because Holly previously spoke about her fertility challenges in February 2026. The professional nutritionist revealed that she had been diagnosed with silent endometriosis and undergone an exploratory operation.

She also described her recovery as long and painful. At the time, Holly used her platform to encourage other women experiencing fertility difficulties to explore their options.

Reflecting on the uncertainty surrounding infertility, she said:

"You don't get given any promises in infertility, but the days you feel hopeful, you grab them."

She added:

"Children are the biggest blessing, and I am hopeful we will have our own one day."

Springboks celebrate another baby announcement

Willie is not the only Springbok preparing for fatherhood. Kwagga Smith is also expecting his first child, while Jasper Wiese is among the other players whose families are growing.

Meanwhile, Makazole Mapimpi, RG Snyman and Vincent Tshituka have recently welcomed children.

For Willie and Holly, however, the latest announcement marks the fulfilment of a hope they previously spoke about publicly. The couple have not shared further details about their baby's expected arrival.

Source: Briefly News