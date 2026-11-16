Rugby analysis account Hawk-Eyed Rugby shared footage identifying six alleged French offences that went unpunished in the closing minutes against the Springboks

All six incidents allegedly occurred within a three-minute window, with supporters questioning how referee Andrea Piardi missed each one

Rassie Erasmus has already weighed in on the officiating following South Africa's 21-19 defeat in Paris

Springboks supporters have directed their anger at match officials after video footage emerged appearing to show six unpunished French offences in the final minutes of South Africa's 21-19 loss to France on 14 November 2026 in Paris.

Hawk-Eyed Rugby shared footage identifying six alleged French offences that went unpunished. Image: Xaine Laine

Source: Getty Images

The footage was circulated by rugby analysis account Hawk-Eyed Rugby(https://x.com/Oldmangaming4u) on X, with the account claiming that six knee-drop tackles occurred between the 77th and 81st minute of the match, none of which drew a penalty from Italian referee Andrea Piardi.

6 alleged offences in three minutes

Hawk-Eyed Rugby posted timestamped clips pinpointing incidents at 77:12, 77:41, 79:21, 79:30, 80:06 and 80:20, writing:

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"SIX knee-drop tackles in the last four minutes. 77:12, 77:41, 79:21, 79:30, 80:06, 80:20. Ref, TMO and both assistant refs blatantly looked the other way every single time."

A separate post from the account, addressing the incident at 80:06, read:

"Guess what another knee drop tackle! That's 5 illegal tackles in the last few minutes of the game! Don't worry, Rassie, this was rigged by Mark Robinson from New Zealand; he is in charge of these officials."

It is important to note that these remain allegations from supporters and analysts. The footage alone does not confirm that six offences took place.

The clip at 80:20 drew particular attention, with one commenter describing a tackle by Du Pont as "so blatant." Fan Jaco Nortje took issue with a separate scrum decision, writing:

"If that is not a prop folding under pressure then I am obviously not watching rugby here."

Divided reactions after defeat

Not all supporters blamed the officials for the result. One commenter urged others to move past the refereeing controversy and treat the defeat as motivation heading into the next fixture. Another conceded that while the officiating left much to be desired, it did not cost South Africa the match.

The frustration follows a remarkable fightback by the Springboks, who trailed 21-7 before closing the gap to two points, only to fall short at the final whistle.

Rassie Erasmus has already spoken publicly about the refereeing in the aftermath of the defeat, while rugby grading platform RUCK separately assessed Piardi's performance across the full 80 minutes.

Why Jasper Wiese was sent off

Briefly News previously reported that Jasper Wiese's yellow card was upgraded to a 20-minute red card following a dangerous cleanout on France's Kalvin Gourgues

Lood de Jager was also sin-binned for head contact, adding to the Springboks' disciplinary problems in Paris

Source: Briefly News