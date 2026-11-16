The former Wallabies coach believes the Springboks' disallowed try was not the only controversial moment involving the lineout

Kurt-Lee Arendse's score was ruled out just before half-time, leaving South Africa with a 14-point deficit

McKenzie has explained why he believes the officials should have addressed the issue much earlier

Ewen McKenzie has weighed in on Kurt-Lee Arendse's disallowed try as the Springboks reflect on their narrow 21-19 defeat to France in Paris. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Ewen McKenzie has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Kurt-Lee Arendse's disallowed try during the Springboks' heartbreaking 21-19 defeat to France in Paris on Friday, 13 November 2026. The former Wallabies coach believes officials should have dealt with South Africa's lineout infringement earlier in the match, rather than letting it become a talking point after Arendse crossed the tryline.

The incident proved costly for the visitors, who went into half-time trailing 21-7. South Africa eventually fought back but fell two points short of forcing a draw.

Ewen McKenzie Explains Kurt-Lee Arendse Try Decision

Speaking on the Rugby Unity podcast alongside former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen, McKenzie questioned the consistency of the officiating.

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He said:

“I wrote in my notes: offside in attack. And sure enough, later on when they scored the try, it got taken back.”

McKenzie argued that the officials should have addressed the issue when South Africa first threw the ball beyond the back of the lineout.

“For me, they had to sort it out at the start of the game, because they’d already thrown over the back once and got away with it,” he explained, as quoted by SA Rugby Magazine.

He added:

“I’m not blaming South Africa, but they used it three times and suffered once, and that was the time they scored the try.”

Springboks Fight Back But Fall Short Against France

The Springboks responded strongly after the break, with Cobus Reinach and Malcolm Marx scoring tries to bring South Africa within two points of France. However, Manie Libbok missed the conversion following Marx's try, leaving the visitors unable to draw level.

Former All Blacks coach Hansen also praised France's performance, highlighting their physicality, set-piece strength and attacking ability.

He said:

“They’re tough, they’re physical up front, and their set-piece is good. They’ve got one of the best halfbacks in the world, if not the best halfback.”

Hansen acknowledged that South Africa had fought their way back into the contest and suggested a draw would have been a fair outcome.

The Springboks now face Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, 21 November, before the Nations Championship finals weekend in London from 27 to 29 November.

The defeat ended South Africa's unbeaten run in the competition, but their campaign continues with an important assignment against Ireland.

Ruan Nortjé has warned the Springboks about the major challenge ahead against Ireland after their narrow 21-19 defeat to France in the Nations Championship. Image: Jean Catuffe

Source: Getty Images

Ruan Nortjé Warns Springboks About Ireland Test

Briefly News also reported that Ruan Nortjé had warned the Springboks about the massive challenge awaiting them against Ireland in Dublin. The lock admitted that South Africa had several areas to fix after their narrow defeat to France.

Nortjé also highlighted a costly weakness in the Springboks' performance, while New Zealand's shock defeat to Wales gave South Africa a boost in the Nations Championship standings.

Source: Briefly News