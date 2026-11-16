Former Bok coach Nick Mallett criticised South Africa's approach after the Springboks lost 21-19 to France at the Stade de France

Mallett said the Boks failed to impose their trademark game plan and instead attempted to match France's style of play

Flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu struggled to create backline momentum as the forwards failed to deliver front-foot ball

Former Springbok coach Nick Mallett has criticised the world champions for abandoning their core game plan during Friday night's 21-19 Nations Championship defeat to France at the Stade de France in Paris.

Nick Mallett has criticised the world champions for abandoning their core game plan during Friday night's 21-19 Nations Championship defeat to France. Image: Sean Garnsworthy

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South Africa trailed 21-7 at half-time before mounting a second-half recovery that ultimately fell short. Speaking on the Talking Boks podcast after the match, Mallett identified a fundamental tactical misstep in the opening stages as the root of the problem.

Boks tried to match France

Mallett argued that the Springboks surrendered their structural advantage by trying to play France's game rather than their own.

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He referenced Morné van den Berg's post-match comments following the Italy fixture as a warning that went unheeded.

Mallett emphasised that momentum cannot be generated simply by playing at pace. It must first be built through set-piece pressure, contested ball, or positive defensive work before any expansion game becomes viable.

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Feinberg-Mngomezulu hampered by slow ruck ball

Mallett also pointed to the knock-on effect the forward struggle had on flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who had been outstanding in the previous match against Italy.

Without dominant ball from the forwards or quick delivery from van den Berg at scrumhalf, Feinberg-Mngomezulu was forced into lateral running with the ball in two hands, making it difficult for the outside backs to read his intentions.

The former coach concluded that South Africa must return to their strengths to compete with the world's top teams.

Mallett says Rassie Erasmus' front-row switch backfired

Briefly News previously reported that former Springbok coach Nick Mallett questioned Rassie Erasmus' decision to start with an athletic front row against France in Paris on Friday

Erasmus named Gerhard Steenekamp, Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Thomas du Toit from the outset, holding Ox Nché, Malcolm Marx and Wilco Louw for the bench

Source: Briefly News