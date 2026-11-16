Former Springbok coach Nick Mallett questioned Rassie Erasmus' decision to start with an athletic front row against France in Paris on Friday

Erasmus named Gerhard Steenekamp, Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Thomas du Toit from the outset, holding Ox Nché, Malcolm Marx and Wilco Louw for the bench

Erasmus acknowledged the gamble did not pay off after the Springboks fell to a 21-19 defeat, having trailed 21-7 at one stage

Former Springbok coach Nick Mallett has criticised Rassie Erasmus' controversial front-row selection after South Africa suffered a 21-19 defeat to France in Paris on Friday, 14 November 2026.

Nick Mallett has criticised Rassie Erasmus' controversial front-row selection after South Africa suffered a 21-19 defeat to France

Source: Getty Images

Erasmus opted to start Gerhard Steenekamp, Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Thomas du Toit, shifting experienced front-rowers Ox Nché, Malcolm Marx and Wilco Louw to the bench. The trio entered the match in the 35th minute, by which point the Springboks were already trailing 21-7.

Erasmus confirmed the decision was made late in the week.

Mallett questions the logic

Speaking on the Talking Boks podcast, Mallett said the selection surprised him, particularly given the perceived advantage a heavier, scrummaging-oriented front row would have offered against France.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Mallett suggested Erasmus may have been worried about Louw's ability to cope with France's high-tempo game, noting that France "can easily go 14 points up quickly, which they did."

What Mallett would have done differently

The former coach outlined his preferred approach: start with the most effective scrummaging front row and only introduce the more mobile players once the Springboks had established control.

The defeat leaves the Springboks reflecting on a narrow loss that, despite a late rally, ultimately exposed the risks of departing from their trademark forward dominance against one of Europe's most dynamic sides.

Mallett says Springboks played into France's hands

Briefly News previously reported that former Bok coach Nick Mallett criticised South Africa's approach after the Springboks lost 21-19 to France at the Stade de France

Mallett said the Boks failed to impose their trademark game plan and instead attempted to match France's style of play

Source: Briefly News