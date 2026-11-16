Former Springbok World Cup-winning coach Jake White warned that Ireland will need to be sharper when they face South Africa in Round 6 of the Nations Championship

White's Fiji side had just lost to Ireland 43-17, but he pointed out the islanders wasted several key opportunities the Boks would not let slip

White highlighted South Africa's deadly ability to convert scrum and lineout pressure into points as a major concern for Ireland

Jake White has backed the Springboks to punish Ireland after their defeat to France. Image: Morgan Harlow - Nations Championship

Source: Getty Images

Former World Cup-winning Springbok coach Jake White has put Ireland on notice ahead of their Round 6 Nations Championship clash with South Africa on Saturday. His warning carries particular weight given the timing. His Fiji side had just come off a 43-17 defeat to Ireland, a scoreline White feels flattered the hosts.

White sees holes Ireland cannot afford to leave open

Fiji were competitive for large stretches of the match before Ireland pulled away late, and White believes the game exposed opportunities that South Africa will not waste.

"South Africa, they will take the chances that we had," White said, according to SABC Sport.

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"The five metre lineouts, the scrums that we didn't capitalise on, they will turn those into points, and I'm sure [Ireland coach] Andy Farrell and the players will be aware of that."

White was careful not to make sweeping predictions, adding:

"Please, the headlines mustn't read, 'Boks to smash Ireland' - that's not what I'm saying. I'm just saying I know what's coming, and Ireland would have seen it too.

"Deep down, Ireland know that if they play like that against South Africa, they'll be up against it."

Springbok scrum a weapon Ireland must respect

White believes Ireland could struggle to cope with the Springboks' relentless approach at scrum time. He expects South Africa to keep demanding scrums and putting pressure on the Irish pack, regardless of whether the referee penalises technical infringements such as collapsing or early engagement.

"I know how South Africa operates. They would have taken scrums out there. They would've taken another scrum, and another, and they wouldn't have worried about the referee calling a collapse or an early engagement," White explained.

"There's no way you can stop that, and that doesn't mean what they do is wrong or right," he added.

The Springboks will be eager to respond after their 21-19 defeat to France, where their forwards enjoyed success in the scrum and maul but struggled to turn that dominance into enough points. White believes Ireland should expect a formidable challenge from a South African side determined to bounce back.

Jake White Backs Wounded Springboks to Punish Ireland After Nations Championship Loss

Source: Getty Images

Former Wallabies coach questions Springboks' controversial disallowed try

Briefly News also reported that former Wallabies coach Ewen McKenzie questioned the officiating during the Springboks' 21-19 defeat to France, particularly the decision to disallow Kurt-Lee Arendse's try. McKenzie argued that officials should have addressed South Africa's lineout infringement earlier in the match.

His comments added another talking point to the Springboks' frustrating night in Paris, with the former coach explaining why he believed the officials' handling of the incident deserved closer scrutiny.

Source: Briefly News