Steven Kitshoff predicted a fierce Springbok response after their narrow 21-19 defeat to France in Paris

The former Bok prop identified two specific areas Rassie Erasmus's side must address before facing Ireland in Dublin

South Africa must beat Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday to keep their Nations Championship finals hopes alive

Former Springbok prop Steven Kitshoff has warned that South Africa will arrive in Dublin in a dangerous frame of mind after their painful 21-19 loss to France, predicting a fierce reaction from the world champions when they face Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Steven Kitshoff Warns Boks Will Come Out Looking for Blood Against Ireland

Source: Getty Images

Speaking on the For the Love of Rugby podcast alongside former England scrumhalf Ben Youngs, Kitshoff described the mood inside the Springbok camp as one of intense frustration.

"The way that the Springbok team handles tough losses, I think there's going to be a massive uproar within the Springbok camp, and I think they're going to come out looking for blood and try and cut down the Irish as quickly as possible," he said.

Kitshoff warns the Irish

The Nations Championship clash carries significant weight for the Boks. The All Blacks, despite suffering a shock defeat to Wales in Cardiff, sit one point ahead of South Africa on the southern hemisphere log. With the Nations Championship finals weekend scheduled for Twickenham on 27–29 November, the Boks need a win over Ireland and an England victory over New Zealand to advance to the final.

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Kitshoff identifies 2 key issues

The 2023 World Cup winner pointed to discipline at scrum time as the first area requiring urgent attention. He believes South Africa let France escape penalties during their dominant scrum phases in Paris, and stressed that the Boks must ensure referee decisions fall in their favour.

The second concern centres on defensive organisation close to the breakdown, an area he feels has been a recurring vulnerability throughout the competition.

Despite those concerns, Kitshoff anticipated an absorbing and physical contest. He expects the Boks to target the Irish set-piece first, aiming to drain Ireland's energy before attempting to disrupt their structured play. "It's going to be brutal," he said.

Watch the clip below on YouTube.

Mallett says Springboks played into France's hands

Briefly News previously reported that former Bok coach Nick Mallett criticised South Africa's approach after the Springboks lost 21-19 to France at the Stade de France

Mallett said the Boks failed to impose their trademark game plan and instead attempted to match France's style of play

Source: Briefly News