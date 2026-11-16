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Eben Etzebeth Returns as Springboks Name Team to Face Ireland in Dublin
Rugby

Eben Etzebeth Returns as Springboks Name Team to Face Ireland in Dublin

by  Dzikamai Matara
3 min read
  • The Springboks are desperate to bounce back from their France defeat, but Rassie Erasmus has made several selection changes that could have a major impact on Saturday's crucial Ireland showdown
  • Eben Etzebeth is back in the starting XV as South Africa prepare for a physically demanding Dublin encounter, with his return adding significant experience to an already formidable forward pack
  • Cameron Hanekom has been handed a valuable starting opportunity, while several other Springboks have been given fresh chances to make their mark against Ireland

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Springboks squad
Rassie Erasmus has announced five changes to the Springbok starting XV for Saturday's crucial showdown against Ireland in Dublin. Image: Richard Nichols/NurPhoto
Source: Getty Images

Eben Etzebeth is back in the Springbok starting line-up as Rassie Erasmus makes five changes for Saturday's Nations Championship showdown against Ireland in Dublin. The experienced lock will return alongside Ruan Nortje as South Africa look to bounce back from their disappointing defeat against France.

Erasmus announced his 23-man squad on Monday, 16 November 2026. The changes include three new faces in the starting forward pack and adjustments to the replacements bench.

Read also

Nick Mallett aims Rassie Erasmus over Springboks’ risky France selection

Eben Etzebeth returns as Rassie changes Springbok pack

Etzebeth, who has 147 Test caps, will extend his record as South Africa's most-capped Springbok to 148 appearances if he takes the field.

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Cameron Hanekom also moves into the starting loose trio alongside captain Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit. Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx and Wilco Louw return to the starting front row.

The backline remains unchanged, with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu partnering Morne van den Berg at halfback. Jesse Kriel and Damian de Allende retain their midfield positions.

Rassie Erasmus explains Springbok selection decisions

Erasmus made seven changes to the replacements bench, bringing in Lood de Jager, Marco van Staden, Grant Williams and Canan Moodie.

Explaining his selection, Erasmus told SA Rugby:

"This is a massive match for us and we know the magnitude of facing Ireland in Dublin."

He added that the changes were intended to balance consistency, player management and opportunities for those who had impressed in training.

Read also

Rassie Erasmus forced into late Springboks change ahead of France Test

The coach also addressed the France defeat, admitting:

"We let ourselves and the country down, and we are determined to fix the mistakes that cost us."
Rassie Erasmus
Rassie Erasmus announced five changes to the Springbok starting XV for Saturday's crucial showdown against Ireland in Dublin. Image: Springboks / X
Source: Twitter

Full Springbok squad to face Ireland

Starting XV

No.

Player

Position

1

Ox Nche

Loosehead prop

2

Malcolm Marx

Hooker

3

Wilco Louw

Tighthead prop

4

Eben Etzebeth

Lock

5

Ruan Nortje

Lock

6

Siya Kolisi (captain)

Flanker

7

Pieter-Steph du Toit

Flanker

8

Cameron Hanekom

Number eight

9

Morne van den Berg

Scrumhalf

10

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Flyhalf

11

Ethan Hooker

Wing

12

Damian de Allende

Centre

13

Jesse Kriel

Centre

14

Kurt-Lee Arendse

Wing

15

Damian Willemse

Fullback

Replacements

No.

Player

Position

16

Jan-Hendrik Wessels

Hooker

17

Gerhard Steenekamp

Prop

18

Thomas du Toit

Prop

19

Lood de Jager

Lock

20

Paul de Villiers

Loose forward

21

Marco van Staden

Loose forward

22

Grant Williams

Scrumhalf

23

Canan Moodie

Back

Ireland will present a significant challenge, with Erasmus acknowledging that the hosts remain in contention for a place in the Nations Championship final. South Africa will also be competing with New Zealand for the top position in the Southern Hemisphere standings.

Read also

Rassie Erasmus explains why some of South Africa’s best players will miss out on Springbok selection

The match takes place on Saturday, 21 November, with kick-off scheduled for 18:40 South African time. SuperSport will broadcast the match live.

Former Wallabies coach questions Springboks officiating after France defeat

Briefly News also reported that former Wallabies coach Ewen McKenzie questioned the officiating after Kurt-Lee Arendse's disallowed try during the Springboks' 21-19 defeat to France.

He believes the officials should have addressed South Africa's lineout infringement much earlier in the match. The controversy has added another talking point to the Springboks' disappointing night in Paris, but Rassie Erasmus has already turned his attention to Ireland.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Dzikamai Matara avatar

Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports and news writer at Briefly News with over a decade of journalism and editorial experience across Southern African digital media. Prior to joining Briefly News, Dzikamai served as Senior News & Current Affairs Editor at iHarare for six years, overseeing breaking news desks and sports feature coverage. He brings extensive experience in sports profiling, live match reporting, and investigative current affairs analysis. Email him at dzikamai.matara@briefly.co.za

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