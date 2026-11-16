The Springboks are desperate to bounce back from their France defeat, but Rassie Erasmus has made several selection changes that could have a major impact on Saturday's crucial Ireland showdown

Eben Etzebeth is back in the starting XV as South Africa prepare for a physically demanding Dublin encounter, with his return adding significant experience to an already formidable forward pack

Cameron Hanekom has been handed a valuable starting opportunity, while several other Springboks have been given fresh chances to make their mark against Ireland

Rassie Erasmus has announced five changes to the Springbok starting XV for Saturday's crucial showdown against Ireland in Dublin. Image: Richard Nichols/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Eben Etzebeth is back in the Springbok starting line-up as Rassie Erasmus makes five changes for Saturday's Nations Championship showdown against Ireland in Dublin. The experienced lock will return alongside Ruan Nortje as South Africa look to bounce back from their disappointing defeat against France.

Erasmus announced his 23-man squad on Monday, 16 November 2026. The changes include three new faces in the starting forward pack and adjustments to the replacements bench.

Eben Etzebeth returns as Rassie changes Springbok pack

Etzebeth, who has 147 Test caps, will extend his record as South Africa's most-capped Springbok to 148 appearances if he takes the field.

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Cameron Hanekom also moves into the starting loose trio alongside captain Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit. Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx and Wilco Louw return to the starting front row.

The backline remains unchanged, with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu partnering Morne van den Berg at halfback. Jesse Kriel and Damian de Allende retain their midfield positions.

Rassie Erasmus explains Springbok selection decisions

Erasmus made seven changes to the replacements bench, bringing in Lood de Jager, Marco van Staden, Grant Williams and Canan Moodie.

Explaining his selection, Erasmus told SA Rugby:

"This is a massive match for us and we know the magnitude of facing Ireland in Dublin."

He added that the changes were intended to balance consistency, player management and opportunities for those who had impressed in training.

The coach also addressed the France defeat, admitting:

"We let ourselves and the country down, and we are determined to fix the mistakes that cost us."

Rassie Erasmus announced five changes to the Springbok starting XV for Saturday's crucial showdown against Ireland in Dublin. Image: Springboks / X

Source: Twitter

Full Springbok squad to face Ireland

Starting XV

No. Player Position 1 Ox Nche Loosehead prop 2 Malcolm Marx Hooker 3 Wilco Louw Tighthead prop 4 Eben Etzebeth Lock 5 Ruan Nortje Lock 6 Siya Kolisi (captain) Flanker 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit Flanker 8 Cameron Hanekom Number eight 9 Morne van den Berg Scrumhalf 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu Flyhalf 11 Ethan Hooker Wing 12 Damian de Allende Centre 13 Jesse Kriel Centre 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse Wing 15 Damian Willemse Fullback

Replacements

No. Player Position 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels Hooker 17 Gerhard Steenekamp Prop 18 Thomas du Toit Prop 19 Lood de Jager Lock 20 Paul de Villiers Loose forward 21 Marco van Staden Loose forward 22 Grant Williams Scrumhalf 23 Canan Moodie Back

Ireland will present a significant challenge, with Erasmus acknowledging that the hosts remain in contention for a place in the Nations Championship final. South Africa will also be competing with New Zealand for the top position in the Southern Hemisphere standings.

The match takes place on Saturday, 21 November, with kick-off scheduled for 18:40 South African time. SuperSport will broadcast the match live.

Former Wallabies coach questions Springboks officiating after France defeat

Briefly News also reported that former Wallabies coach Ewen McKenzie questioned the officiating after Kurt-Lee Arendse's disallowed try during the Springboks' 21-19 defeat to France.

He believes the officials should have addressed South Africa's lineout infringement much earlier in the match. The controversy has added another talking point to the Springboks' disappointing night in Paris, but Rassie Erasmus has already turned his attention to Ireland.

Source: Briefly News