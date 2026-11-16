Eben Etzebeth Returns as Springboks Name Team to Face Ireland in Dublin
- The Springboks are desperate to bounce back from their France defeat, but Rassie Erasmus has made several selection changes that could have a major impact on Saturday's crucial Ireland showdown
- Eben Etzebeth is back in the starting XV as South Africa prepare for a physically demanding Dublin encounter, with his return adding significant experience to an already formidable forward pack
- Cameron Hanekom has been handed a valuable starting opportunity, while several other Springboks have been given fresh chances to make their mark against Ireland
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Eben Etzebeth is back in the Springbok starting line-up as Rassie Erasmus makes five changes for Saturday's Nations Championship showdown against Ireland in Dublin. The experienced lock will return alongside Ruan Nortje as South Africa look to bounce back from their disappointing defeat against France.
Erasmus announced his 23-man squad on Monday, 16 November 2026. The changes include three new faces in the starting forward pack and adjustments to the replacements bench.
Eben Etzebeth returns as Rassie changes Springbok pack
Etzebeth, who has 147 Test caps, will extend his record as South Africa's most-capped Springbok to 148 appearances if he takes the field.
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Cameron Hanekom also moves into the starting loose trio alongside captain Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit. Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx and Wilco Louw return to the starting front row.
The backline remains unchanged, with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu partnering Morne van den Berg at halfback. Jesse Kriel and Damian de Allende retain their midfield positions.
Rassie Erasmus explains Springbok selection decisions
Erasmus made seven changes to the replacements bench, bringing in Lood de Jager, Marco van Staden, Grant Williams and Canan Moodie.
Explaining his selection, Erasmus told SA Rugby:
"This is a massive match for us and we know the magnitude of facing Ireland in Dublin."
He added that the changes were intended to balance consistency, player management and opportunities for those who had impressed in training.
The coach also addressed the France defeat, admitting:
"We let ourselves and the country down, and we are determined to fix the mistakes that cost us."
Full Springbok squad to face Ireland
Starting XV
No.
Player
Position
1
Ox Nche
Loosehead prop
2
Malcolm Marx
Hooker
3
Wilco Louw
Tighthead prop
4
Eben Etzebeth
Lock
5
Ruan Nortje
Lock
6
Siya Kolisi (captain)
Flanker
7
Pieter-Steph du Toit
Flanker
8
Cameron Hanekom
Number eight
9
Morne van den Berg
Scrumhalf
10
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu
Flyhalf
11
Ethan Hooker
Wing
12
Damian de Allende
Centre
13
Jesse Kriel
Centre
14
Kurt-Lee Arendse
Wing
15
Damian Willemse
Fullback
Replacements
No.
Player
Position
16
Jan-Hendrik Wessels
Hooker
17
Gerhard Steenekamp
Prop
18
Thomas du Toit
Prop
19
Lood de Jager
Lock
20
Paul de Villiers
Loose forward
21
Marco van Staden
Loose forward
22
Grant Williams
Scrumhalf
23
Canan Moodie
Back
Ireland will present a significant challenge, with Erasmus acknowledging that the hosts remain in contention for a place in the Nations Championship final. South Africa will also be competing with New Zealand for the top position in the Southern Hemisphere standings.
Rassie Erasmus explains why some of South Africa’s best players will miss out on Springbok selection
The match takes place on Saturday, 21 November, with kick-off scheduled for 18:40 South African time. SuperSport will broadcast the match live.
Former Wallabies coach questions Springboks officiating after France defeat
Briefly News also reported that former Wallabies coach Ewen McKenzie questioned the officiating after Kurt-Lee Arendse's disallowed try during the Springboks' 21-19 defeat to France.
He believes the officials should have addressed South Africa's lineout infringement much earlier in the match. The controversy has added another talking point to the Springboks' disappointing night in Paris, but Rassie Erasmus has already turned his attention to Ireland.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports and news writer at Briefly News with over a decade of journalism and editorial experience across Southern African digital media. Prior to joining Briefly News, Dzikamai served as Senior News & Current Affairs Editor at iHarare for six years, overseeing breaking news desks and sports feature coverage. He brings extensive experience in sports profiling, live match reporting, and investigative current affairs analysis. Email him at dzikamai.matara@briefly.co.za