Cape Town rugby player Taswin Da Silva launched a Spicy DMs series, reading outrageous messages sent to him by admirers online

One admirer told him they wanted his backside, while another described him as 'a whole flipping meal'

Taswin confirmed that Season 2 of his Spicy DMs series is already out, with more wild messages pouring in

Cape Town rugby player Taswin Da Silva is turning some rather daring messages from admirers into comedy. Image: taswin.dasilva

Source: Facebook

Cape Town rugby player Taswin Da Silva has been cracking up his followers with a new content series in which he reads out the most outrageous direct messages sent to him by admirers.

Da Silva, who has played for both Kuils River RFC and Tygerberg RFC, originally hails from George and now lives and works in Cape Town. His Spicy DMs series has taken off online, with the player sharing screenshots of bold messages alongside his own witty clap-backs.

The messages that left him speechless

Some of the messages were so over the top that Da Silva had to pause and sip water just to compose himself. One admirer told him bluntly:

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"I want your hol. I want you too, but your hol first." His response was characteristically deadpan: "So I must now remove my behind to give to you, and walk around without one. No man."

Another message called him "a whole flipping meal," to which he shot back:

"No man, go and buy yourself some KFC. You can't be chowing on me."

The series also revealed that some admirers had tried to arrange meetings with him in person, while others went a step further, offering to pay him to grow out his body hair. Da Silva took it all in good humour:

"That's easy money, man," he joked.

Making people laugh is the point

Speaking about why he started the series, Da Silva said he simply wanted to try something new and reach a wider audience.

"Life comes with so many hardships; things don't go how we planned. Sometimes it's just nice to make people laugh. That one video or hilarious comment could make someone's day," he said.

When asked which message had caught him most off guard, he said it was impossible to pick just one.

"They all made me laugh, and each of them made me laugh differently," he explained.

Season 2 of Spicy DMs is already live, with a fresh batch of messages rolling in, many of them focused on compliments about his physique.

His series has given followers a humorous glimpse into his inbox while allowing the rugby player to connect with an audience beyond the rugby field.

Watch Season 2 Episode 1 of Spicy DMs here and Episode 2 here.

Springbok Willie Le Roux and his wife, Holly Clare, announced their first pregnancy. Image: wjjleroux/Instagram, Ramsey Carday / Sportsfile / Getty Images

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Willie Le Roux and Holly Clare share special family news

Briefly News also reported that Willie Le Roux and Holly Clare had previously spoken about the emotional toll of their fertility struggles, with Holly sharing details of her medical journey and hopes of becoming a mother.

The Springbok couple have since announced that they are expecting their first child, giving their latest family milestone added significance after everything they have been through.

Source: Briefly News