Pieter-Steph du Toit's reported Japanese salary has highlighted the enormous financial gap between overseas rugby and South Africa's domestic game

Boland Cavaliers coach Hawies Fourie has confirmed discussions about bringing Du Toit and Damian de Allende to the union but admitted that finances remain a major obstacle

The potential move has raised questions about whether Boland could accommodate two established Springboks while operating with a considerably smaller budget

Pieter-Steph du Toit could earn as much as £850,000 (approximately R18.9 million) per season during his time with Japanese club Toyota Verblitz, according to estimates published by rugby publication RUCK.

The two-time World Rugby Player of the Year recently confirmed his departure from the Japanese outfit after five seasons, opening the door to a return to South African rugby.

The 34-year-old's future has attracted attention after reports linked him and fellow Springbok Damian de Allende with the Boland Cavaliers.

However, the financial implications of such a move could be significant for the Currie Cup outfit, with head coach Hawies Fourie admitting that the club does not have a particularly large budget.

Fourie confirmed that discussions had taken place with the players' agent but stressed that several issues still needed to be resolved before a potential agreement could become reality.

Pieter-Steph du Toit's reported Japanese salary

According to RUCK's September 2026 estimates, Du Toit earned between £700,000 and £850,000 annually at Toyota Verblitz.

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That translates to approximately R15.6 million to R18.9 million, based on the conversion published by Briefly News in its July 2026 report on the highest-paid Springboks.

Although neither Toyota Verblitz nor Du Toit has publicly confirmed his exact salary, the reported figures illustrate the financial gulf between Japanese rugby and South Africa's domestic competition.

The financial comparison becomes particularly interesting when considering Boland's position.

A 2019 Rugby365 report on South African rugby's Player of National Interest (PONI) system placed the salary cap for First Division unions, including Boland, at R6 million. However, that figure relates to an older agreement and cannot be presented as Boland's current payroll, particularly after the Cavaliers' promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division.

A 2025 Daily Maverick report also highlighted the club's unusual squad structure, revealing that seven players from its Currie Cup semi-final squad held full-time jobs outside rugby.

The report pointed to the financial backing of Patrice Motsepe and Johann Rupert as an important factor in Boland's resurgence.

The club has made considerable progress, but attracting established international stars remains a different financial challenge.

Boland coach addresses potential Springbok signings

Speaking to Rugby365 on 9 November, Fourie confirmed that Boland had been exploring the possibility of signing Du Toit and De Allende.

"I had conversations with their agent; they are with the same agent," he said.

"Currently, we are trying to see if we can make it work. Obviously, Boland doesn't have a big budget, and we don't play in international competitions."

Fourie added that there were several considerations beyond the financial demands of bringing the pair to Wellington.

"There are a lot of things to sort out, like salary caps and numbers in our squad.

"We also should take into consideration how much they will be available for us in competition time. We'll consider everything and decide on it."

Du Toit confirmed his departure from Toyota Verblitz on 6 November, explaining that he did not want to spend the upcoming season travelling between Japan and South Africa and being separated from his family.

The Japanese club confirmed that his contract had been terminated by mutual agreement, despite having time remaining on it. The former Stormers forward represented Boland at Craven Week during his school days at Hoërskool Swartland in Malmesbury.

A return to the union would therefore bring his career back to familiar territory, although a deal involving two established Springboks would require considerable financial planning.

Source: Briefly News