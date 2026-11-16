Rassie Erasmus has raised serious questions about the role of match officials after the Springboks' narrow defeat in Paris

The Bok coach believes several dangerous tackles went unpunished during the France Test in Paris

His comments come ahead of a crucial Nations Championship showdown against Ireland in Dublin

Rassie Erasmus has questioned whether match officials who deliberately ignore dangerous play are interfering with the outcome of rugby matches. Image: Springboks / X

Source: Twitter

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has questioned whether match officials who deliberately ignore dangerous play could be guilty of influencing a match result. His comments follow South Africa's painful 21-19 defeat to France in Paris on Friday, 13 November 2026. Erasmus believes several incidents during the Test deserved disciplinary action but went unpunished.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's Nations Championship encounter against Ireland, the coach also raised concerns about the handling of an alleged hip-drop tackle by Ireland flyhalf Sam Prendergast against Fiji.

Rassie Erasmus questions match officials after France defeat

Erasmus claimed France players committed 17 knee-drop tackles during the match against the Springboks. He believed 11 warranted penalties and three deserved yellow cards.

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However, none of the incidents resulted in sanctions or subsequent citations, according to the coach.

He questioned whether the television match official (TMO) had seen the incidents and deliberately chosen not to intervene.

“I'm not saying he's wrong, I'm saying if he didn't see it, it must be a technology problem. If he saw it and decided not to act on it, is that not match-fixing?

"Is that not interfering with the outcome of a game?” Erasmus asked, as quoted by SA Rugby Magazine.

He added that overlooking dangerous tackles could affect both player safety and match outcomes.

“Then the wrong team will win and players will get injured. That's all I'm saying,” he said.

Sam Prendergast tackle raises further concerns

The Springbok coach also questioned how Prendergast's challenge on Fiji captain Peceli Yato was handled. Erasmus said coaches had recently attended a three-hour World Rugby discussion about hip-drop tackles, where the understanding was that such incidents warranted immediate red cards.

“We all thought it's an immediate red card. Everybody watched the game live because that's exactly what they said the hip-drop tackle is,” he explained.

Erasmus predicted Prendergast would escape suspension, saying:

“I think there is going to be a technicality and he is going to play.”

However, on Monday, 16 November, Prendergast was cited and faced a disciplinary process that could rule him out of Saturday's Test.

Erasmus insists he is not accusing officials

Despite raising the possibility of match manipulation, Erasmus clarified that he was not accusing anyone of misconduct.

“It's not an accusation, it's not an accusation,” he insisted.

He also rejected suggestions that the Springboks were being unfairly targeted.

The coach's central concern remains consistency in officiating, particularly when dangerous tackles are involved. The Springboks now turn their attention to Ireland, with the Dublin encounter scheduled for Saturday, 21 November 2026.

Ewen McKenzie weighed in on Kurt-Lee Arendse's disallowed try as the Springboks reflect on their narrow 21-19 defeat to France in Paris. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Ewen McKenzie questions Springboks' disallowed try against France

Briefly News also reported that former Wallabies coach Ewen McKenzie had questioned the officiating surrounding Kurt-Lee Arendse's disallowed try during the Springboks' 21-19 defeat to France in Paris.

McKenzie argued that officials should have addressed South Africa's lineout infringement earlier in the match. He also explained why he believed the Springboks were allowed to get away with the same issue before it ultimately cost them a try.

Source: Briefly News