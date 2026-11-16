Rassie Erasmus has explained why he is prepared to make late Springbok changes, despite the criticism that followed the France Test

Ireland's Thursday team announcement could have a major influence on the Springboks' final starting lineup for Saturday's Dublin showdown

South African rugby supporters could be in for another selection surprise as Rassie refuses to rule out last-minute changes before kick-off

Rassie Erasmus has hinted that the Springboks could make more late changes before facing Ireland in Dublin. Image: Springboks / X

Source: Twitter

Rassie Erasmus has hinted that the Springboks could make more late changes ahead of their Nations Championship showdown against Ireland on Saturday, 21 November 2026. The coach has made it clear that announcing a starting team on Monday does not necessarily mean it will remain unchanged until kick-off.

His comments come after South Africa's controversial front-row reshuffle before their 21-19 defeat to France in Paris on Friday, 13 November. Erasmus has now explained the thinking behind that decision and warned that Ireland could face a similar surprise.

Rassie Erasmus explains Springboks' late changes

Speaking to the media on Monday, 16 November, Erasmus admitted that his selection decisions have attracted criticism but insisted that he would continue using the available regulations.

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"I get into trouble when I do that. People say I'm arrogant. I've got a fairly good idea [of the team selections], and that's why we announce the team on Monday, and I get into so much trouble when we change things," he said, as quoted by SA Rugby Magazine.

The coach explained that announcing the team early helps protect players from speculation on social media during the week.

He also recalled how France's selection influenced his decision to change the entire starting front row shortly before the Paris Test.

Ireland's Team Announcement Could Change Everything

Erasmus revealed that the Springboks reconsidered their selection after seeing Julien Marchand included in France's starting team.

Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp and Thomas du Toit were consequently promoted to the starting XV, replacing Malcolm Marx, Ox Nché and Wilco Louw.

The coach explained that the move was also intended to expose the replacements to pressure ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

He has now indicated that Ireland's selection could prompt another adjustment.

"And if Ireland come out with a team on Thursday that we don't think they're going to play, we might make some changes," Erasmus warned.

Springboks prepare for crucial Dublin Test

Erasmus has already made five changes to his starting XV for Saturday's encounter, including recalling Eben Etzebeth. The experienced lock will partner Ruan Nortje, while Cameron Hanekom joins Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit in the loose trio.

The Springboks will be looking to respond after their narrow defeat in France. Ireland, meanwhile, will provide another demanding test at the Aviva Stadium.

For South African supporters, Thursday's Irish team announcement could therefore be just as interesting as Monday's Springbok selection.

Rassie Erasmus has questioned whether match officials who deliberately ignore dangerous play are interfering with the outcome of rugby matches. Image: Springboks / X

Source: Twitter

Rassie Erasmus raises match-fixing questions after Springboks' France defeat

Briefly News also reported that Rassie Erasmus questioned whether match officials could influence the outcome of a rugby match by deliberately ignoring dangerous tackles. His comments followed the Springboks' 21-19 defeat to France in Paris on Friday, 13 November 2026.

The Bok coach also raised concerns about an alleged hip-drop tackle involving Ireland flyhalf Sam Prendergast and Fiji captain Peceli Yato. His explosive remarks have added another talking point ahead of the Springboks' trip to Dublin.

Source: Briefly News