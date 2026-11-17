Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus claimed officials missed 17 illegal knee-drop tackles during his side's loss to France on Friday

Erasmus raised the possibility of 'manipulation' behind officiating decisions and faces scrutiny under World Rugby's match official abuse framework

The Springboks boss also predicted Ireland's Sam Prendergast will escape punishment for a cited hip-drop tackle ahead of Saturday's Nations Championship clash

World Rugby has confirmed it will review comments made by Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus following a press conference on Monday, 16 November 2026, in which he levelled sweeping accusations at match officials over their defeat to France.

World Rugby has confirmed it will review comments made by Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus. Image: Andrew Redington

Source: Getty Images

Erasmus alleged that officials failed to penalise as many as 17 knee-drop tackles by France during the Springboks' narrow loss last Friday. He argued that at least 11 of those incidents warranted a penalty and three deserved yellow cards, yet not a single one was sanctioned or referred to the television match official (TMO).

Erasmus raises prospect of manipulation

"They happened 17 times in our game. Not one was penalised," Erasmus said.

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"And if the TMO didn't see it, then maybe technology must be better. If he saw it and ignored it, what does that boil down to? Manipulation of the game or the result? Or players getting injured?"

He added that his side had flagged their concerns to the referee during the match on multiple occasions without result. Erasmus indicated he would submit only five clips to World Rugby, as permitted, acknowledging that any formal query would likely be met with an admission of error rather than meaningful action.

World Rugby responded by stating the comments would be assessed under its match official abuse sanction framework, introduced earlier in 2026 to curb conduct that contributes to threats and abuse directed at referees. An independent three-person panel will determine whether the remarks were intended to undermine confidence in officiating, with potential sanctions including multi-match bans.

This is not the first time Erasmus has clashed with governing bodies over officiating matters. In 2021, he received a two-month ban from all rugby activity after publicly criticising a referee's performance during the British and Irish Lions Test series, including releasing a lengthy video breakdown of the official's display.

Rassie Erasmus claimed officials missed 17 illegal knee-drop tackles during his side's loss to France on Friday. Image: Shauna Clinton

Source: Getty Images

Erasmus predicts Prendergast will play

Erasmus also turned his attention to Ireland fly-half Sam Prendergast, who was cited for an alleged hip-drop tackle during Ireland's win over Fiji last weekend. A ruling on Prendergast's availability for Saturday's Nations Championship fixture at Dublin's Aviva Stadium had not yet been issued at the time of Erasmus' press conference.

Despite the uncertainty, the Springboks coach expressed confidence that Prendergast would be cleared to play.

"We are in the northern hemisphere," Erasmus said. "I think there is going to be a technicality and he is going to play."

He described the tackle as the type of action that had been explicitly discussed at World Rugby meetings as warranting an immediate red card, and said the apparent inconsistency was difficult to reconcile.

Ireland and South Africa meet in a fixture that has grown increasingly intense in recent seasons. South Africa claimed victory in Dublin a year ago in a match that saw five Irish players carded, while Ireland head coach Andy Farrell holds a 3-2 record against the Springboks overall.

Fans rage over alleged missed calls

Briefly News previously reported that a rugby analysis account, Hawk-Eyed Rugby, shared footage identifying six alleged French offences that went unpunished in the closing minutes against the Springboks

Source: Briefly News