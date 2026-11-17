World Rugby to Review Rassie Erasmus' Claims of 17 Illegal Tackles Against Springboks
- Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus claimed officials missed 17 illegal knee-drop tackles during his side's loss to France on Friday
- Erasmus raised the possibility of 'manipulation' behind officiating decisions and faces scrutiny under World Rugby's match official abuse framework
- The Springboks boss also predicted Ireland's Sam Prendergast will escape punishment for a cited hip-drop tackle ahead of Saturday's Nations Championship clash
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World Rugby has confirmed it will review comments made by Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus following a press conference on Monday, 16 November 2026, in which he levelled sweeping accusations at match officials over their defeat to France.
Erasmus alleged that officials failed to penalise as many as 17 knee-drop tackles by France during the Springboks' narrow loss last Friday. He argued that at least 11 of those incidents warranted a penalty and three deserved yellow cards, yet not a single one was sanctioned or referred to the television match official (TMO).
Erasmus raises prospect of manipulation
"They happened 17 times in our game. Not one was penalised," Erasmus said.
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"And if the TMO didn't see it, then maybe technology must be better. If he saw it and ignored it, what does that boil down to? Manipulation of the game or the result? Or players getting injured?"
He added that his side had flagged their concerns to the referee during the match on multiple occasions without result. Erasmus indicated he would submit only five clips to World Rugby, as permitted, acknowledging that any formal query would likely be met with an admission of error rather than meaningful action.
World Rugby responded by stating the comments would be assessed under its match official abuse sanction framework, introduced earlier in 2026 to curb conduct that contributes to threats and abuse directed at referees. An independent three-person panel will determine whether the remarks were intended to undermine confidence in officiating, with potential sanctions including multi-match bans.
This is not the first time Erasmus has clashed with governing bodies over officiating matters. In 2021, he received a two-month ban from all rugby activity after publicly criticising a referee's performance during the British and Irish Lions Test series, including releasing a lengthy video breakdown of the official's display.
Erasmus predicts Prendergast will play
Erasmus also turned his attention to Ireland fly-half Sam Prendergast, who was cited for an alleged hip-drop tackle during Ireland's win over Fiji last weekend. A ruling on Prendergast's availability for Saturday's Nations Championship fixture at Dublin's Aviva Stadium had not yet been issued at the time of Erasmus' press conference.
Despite the uncertainty, the Springboks coach expressed confidence that Prendergast would be cleared to play.
"We are in the northern hemisphere," Erasmus said. "I think there is going to be a technicality and he is going to play."
He described the tackle as the type of action that had been explicitly discussed at World Rugby meetings as warranting an immediate red card, and said the apparent inconsistency was difficult to reconcile.
Ireland and South Africa meet in a fixture that has grown increasingly intense in recent seasons. South Africa claimed victory in Dublin a year ago in a match that saw five Irish players carded, while Ireland head coach Andy Farrell holds a 3-2 record against the Springboks overall.
Fans rage over alleged missed calls
Briefly News previously reported that a rugby analysis account, Hawk-Eyed Rugby, shared footage identifying six alleged French offences that went unpunished in the closing minutes against the Springboks
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Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.