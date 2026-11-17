Aiden Seekings, a 20-year-old sports physiotherapist, died in a single-vehicle crash in Rushton, near Kettering

His family described him as someone who brought joy to every room and gave everything 100% in life

Police are still appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage from the scene of the crash

The family of a young sports physiotherapist killed in a road crash in Northamptonshire have broken their silence, remembering him as a son, brother and friend who was "loved beyond words and would be missed beyond measure."

Aiden Seekings, 20, died following a single-vehicle collision on Oakley Road in Rushton, near Kettering, at approximately 14:30 GMT on 4 November.

Family remember Aiden's love of Sport

In a formal statement, Seekings' family described him as "funny, caring, thoughtful" with a natural ability to uplift those around him. They said sport was central to who he was, noting his deep ties to the local rugby community both as a player and as a practitioner.

"Whether he was playing, supporting others as a sports massage therapist and physiotherapist, running and hiking with his dad or cheering on Northampton Saints with his mum, he loved spending time with his sisters — he gave everything 100%," the family said.

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Police appeal for Dashcam footage

Northamptonshire Police confirmed the crash occurred on Oakley Road and said the investigation remains open.

Officers are continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have captured relevant dashcam footage in the area at the time to come forward with information.

No further details about the circumstances of the crash have been released by authorities at this stage.

Source: Briefly News