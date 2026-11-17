Springboks supporters have questioned the officiating in their side's 21-19 defeat to France, with some making serious allegations about what happened during Friday's Test

Fans reacted after Rassie Erasmus claimed referee Andrea Piardi missed 17 illegal knee-drop tackles by French players, none of which were penalised

One supporter went as far as suggesting the match should be investigated for possible match-fixing, sparking further debate on social media

Springboks supporters have questioned the officiating in South Africa's narrow defeat to France, with some fans making serious allegations following claims that referee Andrea Piardi missed 16 illegal knee-drop tackles.

Springboks supporters have questioned the officiating in South Africa's narrow defeat to France. Image: Xavier Laine

Source: Getty Images

The debate intensified after an X user, Scrumming Flyhalf (@scrumming_ten), suggested that the match should be investigated for possible match-fixing.

The supporter shared their frustration on Monday, 16 November 2026, writing:

"So Andrea Piardi missed 16 knee drop tackles by France on Friday night

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I think we can safely flag the game for match-fixing at this point"

One supporter appeared convinced that an investigation was coming, commenting:

"This match will be investigated soon, I’m telling you.."

The reaction comes after South Africa suffered a 21-19 defeat to France at the Stade de France, despite fighting back from a 21-7 half-time deficit.

Rassie Erasmus makes 17 knee-drop tackle allegations

The supporters' concerns also follow comments made by Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus, who raised the issue of France's alleged illegal tackling techniques during a press conference on Monday. Erasmus claimed that France had committed at least 17 knee-drop tackles during the match, but none was penalised.

The Springboks coach questioned why the TMO had not intervened, particularly given World Rugby's emphasis on player safety.

He also raised the possibility of manipulation, questioning whether officials had deliberately overlooked incidents that could have influenced the result.

As seen in the post below on X.

World Rugby responds

World Rugby subsequently confirmed that it would review Erasmus' comments under its match-official abuse sanction framework.

The governing body's October clarification had already made clear that knee-drop tackles are illegal and can be penalised.

However, the allegations surrounding the France encounter have not established that match-fixing took place. The debate raises questions about the consistency of officiating in a Test ultimately decided by just two points.

Why Jasper Wiese was sent off

Briefly News previously reported that Jasper Wiese's yellow card was upgraded to a 20-minute red card following a dangerous cleanout on France's Kalvin Gourgues

Lood de Jager was also sin-binned for head contact, adding to the Springboks' disciplinary problems in Paris

Source: Briefly News