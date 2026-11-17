Rassie Erasmus made five changes to the Springboks' starting lineup for Saturday's Nations Championship clash against Ireland in Dublin

Libbok's axing from the matchday squad entirely followed his missed conversion in the narrow two-point defeat to France

Springbok supporters were divided over whether the utility back deserved to be dropped or was being unfairly blamed for the loss

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has dropped Manie Libbok from the matchday squad entirely for Saturday's Nations Championship fixture against Ireland in Dublin, sparking an immediate backlash from fans who believe the utility back is being unfairly targeted.

Rassie Erasmus has dropped Manie Libbok from the matchday squad entirely for Saturday's Nations Championship fixture against Ireland. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Erasmus announced five changes to his starting fifteen on Monday, 16 November 2026. Eben Etzebeth returns to earn his 148th Test cap, with Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx and Wilco Louw also reclaiming starting berths.

Cameron Hanekom slots into the back row alongside captain Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit. The backline is unchanged, though Grant Williams and Canan Moodie have been added to the replacements bench.

Libbok axed after missed conversion against France

Libbok's omission came after South Africa lost to France by two points, a margin that his missed post-match conversion could have cancelled out. The kick attracted significant criticism, and his removal from the squad entirely, not just the starting side, has heightened debate around whether the decision is proportionate.

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Several supporters argued that Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who also had a difficult afternoon and was rated 4/10 by rugby outlet RUCK, should have faced greater scrutiny than Libbok. Others called for Handré Pollard, regarded as one of the most reliable goal-kickers in world rugby, to be restored to the starting lineup.

One fan wrote:

"Why is Manie always the fall guy man 😢." Another said:

"I know Manie missed a kick, but would prefer to see him starting. Let Krappies [Morne van den Berg] or Willemse kick 😉."

A third supporter commented:

"I'm shocked, why Sacha? Manie dropped again."

Manie Libbok kicks off during the match between the South Africa Springboks and the New Zealand All Blacks. Image: Richard Nichols

Source: Getty Images

Nations Championship top spot still contested

The timing of the Ireland clash adds considerable weight to the selection decisions. New Zealand's defeat to Wales has left the southern hemisphere standings tightly contested, with just one point separating the Springboks and the All Blacks. A win in Dublin could prove decisive in securing South Africa a top-of-the-table finish and a place in the Nations Championship final.

Fans say France vs South Africa match should be investigated

Briefly News previously reported that in their side's 21-19 defeat to France, with some making serious allegations about what happened during Friday's Test

Fans reacted after Rassie Erasmus claimed referee Andrea Piardi missed 17 illegal knee-drop tackles by French players, none of which were penalised

Source: Briefly News