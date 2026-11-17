Rassie Erasmus has opened up about his difficult coaching experiences in Dublin ahead of another massive Springboks assignment

The Springbok coach has a complicated history at the Aviva Stadium, despite enjoying the atmosphere and Irish supporters

South Africa's Nations Championship ambitions have suffered a setback, making Saturday's encounter even more important

Rassie Erasmus has admitted that Dublin has not been a happy hunting ground during his coaching career. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Rassie Erasmus has admitted that Dublin has not been a happy hunting ground during his coaching career as the Springboks prepare to face Ireland in the Nations Championship on Saturday, 21 November 2026. The South African coach has experienced several disappointing results in the Irish capital, including during his time with Munster.

However, Erasmus insists that he enjoys returning to Dublin and has tremendous respect for Irish rugby. He also joked that the Springboks would prefer their opponents not to be at their best when the two teams meet at the Aviva Stadium.

Rassie Erasmus opens up about his Dublin record

Speaking on Monday, 16 November, after announcing his Springbok team, Erasmus reflected on his difficult experiences in Dublin.

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"As a coach, I haven't won a lot in Dublin," he admitted, as quoted by SA Rugby Magazine.

He recalled losing to Scarlets in the Pro12 final while coaching Munster. He also suffered defeats against Leinster and Saracens in European competitions.

Despite those disappointments, Erasmus was complimentary about the Irish supporters.

"But I love the vibe, I love the Irish people, I enjoy everything about the crowd," he said.

He added that the atmosphere compared favourably with rugby environments in France, South Africa and New Zealand. However, he conceded that Dublin could not be described as a happy hunting ground.

Springboks coach expects a difficult Ireland challenge

Erasmus also acknowledged the challenge awaiting his team, particularly after their disappointing 21-19 defeat against France in Paris on Friday, 13 November.

"We would like them not to be at their best [laughs]. We would like to beat them," he said.

He added that both he and Ireland coach Andy Farrell were nervous about the encounter.

"No matter what the media, the fans or social media say, we see a helluva challenge," Erasmus explained.

Springboks still chasing Nations Championship final

The defeat against France complicated South Africa's hopes of reaching the inaugural Nations Championship final.

New Zealand currently lead the Southern Hemisphere standings with 22 points, while the Springboks have 21. France lead the Northern Hemisphere conference with 21 points, followed by England and Ireland on 20 each.

South Africa must beat Ireland and will also need favourable results elsewhere to secure a place in the 29 November final at Twickenham.

Erasmus has already recalled Eben Etzebeth to the starting XV for the Dublin encounter, making five changes to the team that faced France.

The Springboks therefore have little room for another slip-up as their campaign reaches a decisive stage.

Rassie Erasmus has hinted that the Springboks could make more late changes before facing Ireland in Dublin. Image: Springboks / X

Source: Twitter

Rassie Erasmus leaves door open for another Springbok selection surprise

Briefly News previously reported that Rassie Erasmus has left the door open for further changes to his Springbok team ahead of Saturday's clash against Ireland in Dublin.

The coach explained that Ireland's Thursday team announcement could influence his final selection, warning that he was prepared to make late adjustments if necessary. His comments come after the controversial front-row changes before the France Test, which South Africa lost 21-19 in Paris.

Source: Briefly News