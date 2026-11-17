Leinster fly-half Sam Prendergast could be cited for an alleged hip-drop tackle on Fiji's Peceli Yato during Ireland's win at the Aviva Stadium

World Rugby only banned hip-drop tackles at the start of the current international window, and Prendergast's case could be the first formal citing under the new rules

Ireland face the Springboks this weekend in a crucial fixture, with the northern hemisphere table still tightly contested

Leinster fly-half Sam Prendergast is reportedly facing disciplinary action after being cited for an alleged hip drop tackle during Ireland's victory over Fiji at the Aviva Stadium, with a potential suspension threatening his availability for this weekend's crucial clash against the Springboks.

Sam Prendergast passes as he is tackled by Pieter-Steph du Toit during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 match between Ireland and South Africa at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Brendan Moran

Source: Getty Images

Prendergast's challenge on Fiji forward Peceli Yato, who was forced off with an injury shortly after the incident, has drawn scrutiny under World Rugby's recently introduced regulations. According to The 42, the fly-half is expected to be cited, although World Rugby has yet to officially confirm the matter.

Hip drop tackle rules introduced this window

World Rugby formally outlawed hip-drop tackles at the start of the current international window as part of its broader player welfare initiatives.

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Australia prop Angus Bell received a yellow card for a similar challenge against England last weekend, but Prendergast's case could represent the first formal citing under the new regulations.

The situation carries considerable uncertainty. World Rugby's guidance covers how such tackles should be identified and penalised during matches, but provides limited clarity on retrospective suspensions.

Because a serious hip drop tackle can warrant a red card in real time, Prendergast could face a significant ban if found guilty. It is also unclear whether the matter will be referred to a disciplinary commission or how the case would be assessed under the newly adopted framework.

Ireland's table position adds urgency

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell saw all 23 players press their claims during Saturday's hard-fought win over Fiji, though his selection calculations could now be complicated by the potential absence of one of his key men.

Ireland currently sit third in the northern hemisphere standings, level on points with England and one point behind France. A victory over South Africa next weekend would significantly boost their chances of finishing top of the table, making the outcome of any disciplinary hearing especially consequential for Farrell's side.

Source: Briefly News