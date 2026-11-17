Ireland have suffered a double injury setback just days before their crucial Nations Championship showdown against the Springboks in Dublin

Dan Sheehan has returned to training after missing the Fiji match, giving Andy Farrell a timely boost ahead of the Boks encounter

Another Ireland forward remains uncertain for the Springboks clash as the hosts continue dealing with concerns following their victory over Fiji

Ireland have suffered a double injury setback ahead of their Nations Championship showdown against the Springboks. Image: David Fitzgerald / Sportsfile

Source: Getty Images

Ireland's preparations for their Nations Championship showdown against the Springboks have suffered a setback, with Jamie Osborne and James McNabney ruled out of Saturday's encounter in Dublin. However, the hosts have received a significant boost with captain Dan Sheehan cleared to return after a concussion.

The two teams meet at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, 21 November 2026, with kick-off scheduled for 16:40.

Ireland lose Jamie Osborne and James McNabney

According to Rugby365, Osborne is unavailable after sustaining a pectoral injury during Ireland's 43-15 victory over Fiji on Saturday, 14 November.

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The centre was forced off just three minutes into the match, leaving head coach Andy Farrell without another option in his midfield plans.

McNabney has also been ruled out after suffering a head injury during his Ireland debut against Fiji. The loose forward must complete a mandatory 12-day return-to-play protocol.

Ireland assistant coach Simon Easterby explained the situation, as quoted by The Irish Times:

"He was good after the game. He was in good form. He's a funny guy and he said he could remember only his linebreaks and then he couldn't remember much after that."

Dan Sheehan provides Ireland with a boost

There was better news concerning hooker Dan Sheehan, who missed the Fiji encounter after suffering a concussion against Argentina on 6 November. The Ireland captain has been cleared to return to full training and is available for selection against South Africa.

Prop Sam Illo remains another concern. He suffered a concussion against Fiji and is entering the return-to-play process.

Ireland have lost Jamie Osborne and James McNabney ahead of their Springboks showdown. Image: Jason MaCawley/Nations Championship

Source: Getty Images

Springboks prepare for Dublin challenge

The Springboks will face Ireland in their penultimate Nations Championship fixture before the competition's finals weekend.

Rassie Erasmus has already named his team, recalling Eben Etzebeth to the starting XV in one of five changes.

Ireland will be hoping to have Sheehan leading them when the two sides meet, but Farrell must find solutions to the absence of Osborne and McNabney.

Rassie Erasmus opens up about his difficult Dublin record

Briefly News previously reported that Rassie Erasmus admitted Dublin had not been a happy hunting ground during his coaching career.

Speaking on Monday, 16 November, Erasmus recalled several disappointing experiences in the Irish capital but insisted that he enjoys the atmosphere and has great respect for Irish supporters.

Source: Briefly News