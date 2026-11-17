Rassie Erasmus has made two significant selection calls ahead of the Springboks' Nations Championship clash against Ireland

Jasper Wiese's red card against France has left his availability for the upcoming Tests in doubt

Manie Libbok's omission follows his costly missed conversion against France, although other selection considerations are also at play

The Springboks will take on Ireland without Jasper Wiese and Manie Libbok when the two sides meet this Saturday, 21 November 2026.

Springboks: Why Jasper Wiese and Manie Libbok Are Missing Against Ireland

Source: Getty Images

However, the two players have different reasons for missing out, with Wiese facing a possible suspension following his red card against France, while Libbok appears to have lost his place through a selection decision.

Rassie Erasmus addressed Wiese's disciplinary situation during Monday's team announcement, while the decision to leave Libbok out comes after a difficult outing in Paris, where his missed goal kick denied South Africa a potential draw.

Why Wiese could face a lengthy suspension

Wiese's absence comes after he received a red card during the Springboks' 21-19 defeat to France last Friday. Erasmus suggested that the No 8 had been cited following the incident and could face a suspension of two or three weeks.

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The Springbok coach also questioned the disciplinary process surrounding Ireland flyhalf Sam Prendergast, who was cited for a hip-drop tackle.

Erasmus suggested that Prendergast could escape suspension because of a possible technicality involving the timing of his citing. Wiese's potential suspension therefore appears to have influenced his omission from the matchday 23 against Ireland.

Springboks: Why Jasper Wiese and Manie Libbok Are Missing Against Ireland

Source: Getty Images

Why Libbok has been left out of the Springboks squad

Unlike Wiese, Libbok's absence is not linked to a disciplinary matter. The flyhalf has been left out of the matchday 23 altogether after South Africa's defeat to France.

His missed goal kick late in the game attracted criticism, with the Springboks missing an opportunity to rescue a draw. However, there is no confirmation that the missed kick was the reason behind his omission.

The coaching staff also had to consider their goal-kicking options for the Ireland encounter, particularly with Cheslin Kolbe unavailable through injury.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has retained the starting flyhalf position despite some inconsistent performances this season. With no specialist flyhalf named among the replacements, Damian Willemse appears to be the likely alternative at No 10 should Feinberg-Mngomezulu be forced off.

The Springboks will therefore head into the Ireland Test with a different matchday combination as they look to respond to their narrow defeat in France.

Fans rage over alleged missed calls

Briefly News previously reported that a rugby analysis account, Hawk-Eyed Rugby, shared footage identifying six alleged French offences that went unpunished in the closing minutes against the Springboks

Source: Briefly News