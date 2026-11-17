Ben Youngs has questioned whether the Springbok fly-half has done enough on the field to justify the growing excitement surrounding his name

The former England international has pointed to South Africa's biggest recent encounters as he explains why he remains unconvinced by Sacha

Dan Cole has also entered the debate, suggesting that the Springboks might need a different kind of No. 10 as the 2027 World Cup approaches

Former England star Ben Youngs has questioned the hype surrounding Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.Image: Valerio Pennicino

Source: Getty Images

Former England scrum-half Ben Youngs has questioned the hype around Springboks fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, suggesting the 24-year-old has yet to show the level of dominance expected of him. His comments come after South Africa's narrow defeat to France and ahead of their important Nations Championship encounter against Ireland.

Youngs shared his assessment while appearing alongside former England teammate Dan Cole on the For The Love Of Rugby podcast. The 127-cap international admitted that he struggled to understand the excitement surrounding the young playmaker.

Ben Youngs questions Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's reputation

Youngs argued that Feinberg-Mngomezulu's performances against stronger opposition have not matched the attention he receives.

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"I feel like with Sacha, there's been so much chat and hype around him. I just don't see it. I don't see it at the level that people have hyped him up at," Youngs said, according to RUCK.

He also described the Stormers star as rugby's "new shiny toy".

Referring to South Africa's encounters with New Zealand, Youngs added:

"Even in the Greatest Rivalry, there wasn't a game where he dominated. There wasn't a game where I was like, 'Wow.'"

Dan Cole backs Handré Pollard's approach

Cole offered a different perspective on what South Africa require from their fly-half. The former England prop suggested that the Springboks' powerful forward pack makes reliability more important than individual brilliance.

"You just need a [Handré] Pollard who can kick his goals," Cole explained.

He argued that South Africa's forwards already provide the platform for the team to dominate opponents.

England legend Ben Youngs has questioned the hype surrounding Springbok fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, while Dan Cole backed Handré Pollard's approach. Image: Chris Ricco - Nations Championship

Source: Getty Images

Sacha gets another opportunity against Ireland

The debate follows South Africa's 21-19 defeat to France in Paris on 13 November. Feinberg-Mngomezulu had enjoyed a much better outing against Italy on 7 November, contributing 26 points in the 66-7 victory.

Despite the criticism, Rassie Erasmus has retained him at fly-half for Saturday's clash against Ireland in Dublin on 21 November.

The match offers another chance for the youngster to prove his value as South Africa prepare for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Eddie Jones once tried to lure Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu away from the Springboks

Briefly News previously reported that England had attempted to convince Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu to turn his back on the Springboks in 2022. Then England coach Eddie Jones reportedly contacted the talented fly-half about representing England.

However, the youngster had his sights firmly set on South Africa. His decision came with an interesting intervention from Rassie Erasmus, who had a message for Jones.

Source: Briefly News