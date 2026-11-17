Rassie Erasmus could face another suspension after World Rugby began reviewing his comments about match officials

Italy coach Gonzalo Quesada's recent ban indicates the punishment the Springbok coach could face

Erasmus has previously received two suspensions for criticising referees, raising the possibility of another disciplinary setback

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus could face another suspension after World Rugby began reviewing his comments about match officials, with a recent case involving Italy coach Gonzalo Quesada providing a possible indication of the consequences.

Rassie Erasmus Could Miss Springboks Matches as Ban Threat Looms

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According to Sky Sports News, an independent panel will assess whether Erasmus's remarks breached World Rugby's Match Official Abuse Sanction Process, which was introduced in July 2026 to address criticism and abuse directed at match officials.

The possible punishment includes a ban from match-day activities, which could prevent the 53-year-old from attending Springboks matches.

Italy coach's suspension provides a warning for Rassie Erasmus

Erasmus is not the first international coach to come under scrutiny since the introduction of the new framework.

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Italy coach Gonzalo Quesada received an automatic two-match suspension in July 2026 after criticising match officials following his team's 47-17 defeat to New Zealand in the Nations Championship.

The punishment initially prevented him from participating in all match-day activities, including being present at the stadium. However, Quesada referred the matter to an independent disciplinary committee, which reduced his suspension to one match and issued him with a formal warning.

His case demonstrates that coaches can face significant consequences for comments about officiating, although the final punishment can be reviewed.

As seen in the Instagram post below.

What could happen to Rassie Erasmus?

World Rugby's new framework allows an independent panel to assess whether comments made by coaches undermine public confidence in match officials. The process considers factors such as allegations of bias, improper motives, the reach of the comments and whether they could contribute to abuse of officials.

Possible outcomes include no further action, a guidance letter, a formal warning or a suspension.

Erasmus has previously faced disciplinary action for criticising referees. In 2021, he received a two-month suspension from all rugby activities following his leaked video criticising referee Nic Berry after the Springboks' first Test defeat to the British and Irish Lions.

He was also barred from match-day activities until 30 September 2022. In November 2022, he received another two-match suspension after criticising match officials on social media following South Africa's defeat to France.

The latest review comes as the Springboks prepare to face Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, 21 November. Should Erasmus receive a match-day ban, it could affect his involvement in the team's upcoming fixtures.

However, World Rugby has not announced a suspension, and the outcome of the independent panel's assessment remains to be seen.

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Briefly News previously reported that a rugby analysis account, Hawk-Eyed Rugby, shared footage identifying six alleged French offences that went unpunished in the closing minutes against the Springboks.

Source: Briefly News