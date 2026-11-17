Rassie Erasmus has opened up about the mood in the Springbok camp after their heartbreaking defeat to France in Paris

The Springbok coach has explained why the Ireland encounter presents another difficult test for the world champions

Eben Etzebeth is back in the starting line-up, but Rassie has also shared what makes Saturday's showdown so important

Rassie Erasmus has addressed the Springboks' painful defeat to France, admitting that losing is part of rugby as South Africa prepares to face Ireland. Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

Source: Getty Images

Rassie Erasmus has reminded South African rugby fans that the Springboks are not invincible after their heartbreaking 21-19 defeat to France. The coach has opened up about the mood in the camp following the narrow loss and explained why beating Ireland in Dublin will require another major effort.

His comments come as the world champions prepare for Saturday's Nations Championship encounter, with Eben Etzebeth returning to the starting XV.

Rassie Erasmus opens up about Springboks' defeat to France

Speaking to reporters in Dublin on Monday, 16 November 2026, Erasmus admitted that losing had affected the team, particularly given how close they came to beating France in Paris on Friday, 13 November.

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According to Rugby365, the Springbok coach acknowledged that his players needed time to process the disappointment before focusing on their next assignment.

"We also lose matches. We lost to France in 2022, and we lost to Ireland before… last year was the first time in several years we defeated Ireland in Dublin," Erasmus told reporters.

He added:

"We're not immune to losing. Like any other team, it's terrible; the travel on the following day isn't nice, especially after losing by two points."

Erasmus explained that the players eventually shifted their attention towards finding solutions and preparing for Ireland.

Rassie Erasmus warns of Ireland's threat

The coach also acknowledged the quality of Andy Farrell's team, highlighting players such as Jamison Gibson-Park and Robert Baloucoune.

"We would like Ireland not to be at their best because we want to beat them," he joked.

However, he stressed that the Springboks were under no illusions about the challenge awaiting them.

"I think myself and Andy Farrell are pretty nervous and unsure," he admitted, adding that both coaching teams were analysing every aspect of their opponents' game.

Eben Etzebeth returns for Ireland showdown

Meanwhile, Erasmus confirmed that Eben Etzebeth would return to the starting line-up after missing the France encounter. The veteran lock is set to earn his 148th Test cap, extending his record as South Africa's most-capped Springbok.

Erasmus explained that the decision to leave him out against France was influenced by his late arrival and limited training time.

The Springboks will now turn their attention to Ireland, with Saturday's match offering an opportunity to respond to their Paris disappointment.

South Africa's hopes of reaching the inaugural Nations Championship final remain alive, but the Springboks face a crucial encounter against Ireland. They need to beat Andy Farrell's side in Dublin and will also be watching the result of New Zealand's clash against England. The top-ranked teams from both hemispheres will meet in the final on 29 November 2026.

Ireland have suffered a double injury setback just days before their crucial Nations Championship showdown against the Springboks in Dublin. Image: Jason McCawley - Nations Championship

Source: Getty Images

Ireland suffer double injury blow ahead of Springboks clash

Briefly News also reported that Ireland have suffered a double injury setback ahead of their clash against the Springboks at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, 21 November 2026.

Jamie Osborne and James McNabney have both been ruled out, while captain Dan Sheehan is available again. The developments leave Andy Farrell with selection decisions to make as he prepares to welcome the world champions to Dublin.

Source: Briefly News