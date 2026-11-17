Rugby player Mzwanele Zito has been ordered to return a luxury Jaguar worth more than R750,000 to his older brother

The court rejected Zito's claim that the vehicle was a gift, reportedly questioning inconsistencies in his testimony

The dispute between the brothers ended with a costly court order, including legal fees Zito must pay

Professional rugby player Mzwanele Zito has been ordered to return a luxury Jaguar worth more than R750,000 to his older brother after losing a court battle over ownership of the vehicle.

Mzwanele Zito has been ordered to return a luxury Jaguar worth more than R750,000 to his older brother. Image: Rugby South Africa News

Source: Facebook

The Free State High Court reportedly rejected Zito's claim that his brother, Andile, had given him the car, finding his evidence inconsistent and unreliable.

According to the Sunday Times, Acting Judge R Sepato ordered Zito to hand over the Jaguar immediately, sign the necessary documents to transfer its registration back to his brother and pay the legal costs.

The ruling followed a dispute between the siblings over who owned the luxury vehicle.

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How Mzwanele Zito's Jaguar dispute started

The brothers reportedly lived together at Andile's Bloemfontein home for several years.

During that time, Andile allowed Zito to use several of his vehicles, including a Polo, two Audis, a Volkswagen Amarok and the Jaguar.

In 2021, Andile made the Jaguar available for his younger brother to drive. The court reportedly heard that both initially understood that the vehicle belonged to Andile.

However, the situation changed on 28 September 2023, when the brothers visited a traffic department and transferred the vehicle's registration into Zito's name.

Andile maintained that the change was intended to prevent his younger brother's traffic fines from being issued in his name. He denied that he had given the Jaguar to Zito.

As seen in the Facebook post below.

Court rejects rugby player's gift explanation

Zito maintained that his brother had told him he could keep the Jaguar because he loved the vehicle.

He also reportedly argued that the gift was partly intended to compensate him for a Golf 7 that Andile had sold, which he believed belonged to him.

However, the court was not persuaded by his explanation.

According to the Sunday Times, the judge found that Zito struggled to provide a consistent account of when and how the alleged gift had been made.

The court also reportedly questioned why he only told his lawyer about the alleged gift shortly before giving evidence, after hearing his brother's testimony.

The judge described the claim as an "afterthought and a recent fabrication".

The court further found that having the vehicle registered in Zito's name did not automatically establish ownership, as registration was not conclusive proof of ownership under common law.

Zito has played professional rugby in South Africa and abroad. The lock has represented teams including the Eastern Province Kings, Griquas and Southern Kings. He also had a stint in France with Carcassonne before joining the Cheetahs.

He was part of the Free State side that won the 2023 Currie Cup.

Source: Briefly News