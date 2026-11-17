Former Stormers flyhalf Kurt Coleman married his Dutch partner, Lianne de Vries, in a beautiful Stellenbosch wedding

The couple's relationship began online before their first meeting in Cape Town in January 2024

Former Western Province teammate Ricky Schroeder served as best man and MC at the wedding

Former Stormers and Western Province flyhalf Kurt Coleman has married his Dutch partner, Lianne de Vries, in a glorious wedding in Stellenbosch.

Former Stormers Flyhalf Kurt Coleman Marries Dutch Partner Lianne de Vries

Source: Instagram

The 36-year-old and his bride exchanged vows on 6 November 2026 at Winery Road Forest, surrounded by 50 guests. The ceremony had a black-and-white theme, with family and friends travelling from overseas to celebrate with the couple.

Kurt Coleman and Lianne de Vries's love story

According to News24 YOU, the couple's relationship began online while Coleman was playing rugby in the United States.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Their first meeting in person took place over coffee in January 2024, when they were both holidaying in Cape Town.

The former rugby player later popped the question at a beach in May 2025. Their wedding preparations also involved some long-distance planning. With De Vries still living in the Netherlands in June 2025, Coleman took it upon himself to look for a suitable venue.

Winery Road Forest was the first venue he visited, and he immediately liked what he saw. He shared photographs and videos with his partner, who also approved of the location.

When De Vries visited South Africa four months later, they viewed the venue together and settled on it for their big day.

Inside Kurt Coleman's gorgeous wedding

The couple opted for a small celebration with 50 guests and a black-and-white dress code. De Vries had an equally special experience choosing her wedding dress. She selected it in Amsterdam a year before the ceremony so that her mother could accompany her to the fitting.

It was the first dress she tried on, and she reportedly knew immediately that it was the one. Coleman's former rugby teammate and media personality Ricky Schroeder served as his best man and the master of ceremonies.

The two share a rugby history at Western Province. They were both part of the squad that won the 2012 Vodacom Cup, defeating the Griquas 20-18 in the final.

Schroeder has since moved into broadcasting and is associated with Smile 90.4 FM and SuperSport's rugby coverage.

Take a look at the stunning pictures in the Instagram post below

Coleman enjoyed a professional rugby career that included spells with the Stormers, Western Province, Southern Kings and American side Rugby ATL.

He made his Super Rugby debut for the Stormers in 2011 and represented the Cape franchise until 2017. He subsequently played for the Southern Kings before moving to the United States to compete in Major League Rugby.

After representing Rugby ATL between 2020 and 2023, Coleman announced his retirement from professional rugby on 27 June 2023.

He has since moved into coaching, with the Stormers' official team website listing him as a backline coach. The newlyweds are reportedly planning to spend their honeymoon in Zanzibar after Christmas.

Sipho Chaine tied the knot with South African actress

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine tied the knot with South African actress Kamvelihle Kay Bikitsha

Chaine shared photographs of the special occasion on Instagram alongside a heartfelt caption

Source: Briefly News