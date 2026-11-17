Cardiff Metropolitan University confirmed the death of second-year student James Bennett, a rugby player and sports coach, on 26 October

James Bennett's family revealed on social media that he passed away peacefully in his sleep, prompting an outpouring of tributes

The Bennett family announced plans to establish the James Bennett Foundation to support young sports coaches beyond university

Cardiff Metropolitan University has paid tribute to James Bennett, a second-year student and rugby player who died on 26 October. James was enrolled in the Sports Coaching programme and represented the university on the rugby field.

Dr Huw Wiltshire, acting dean of Cardiff School of Sport and Health Sciences, said the university community was "deeply shocked and saddened" by the news. He acknowledged James' contribution to the Sports Coaching course and his commitment to both playing and coaching rugby, extending the university's condolences to his family, friends and all those affected.

Family Announces James Bennett Foundation

James' family confirmed his passing through a social media post, stating that he died peacefully in his sleep. The announcement drew hundreds of responses from people across the university and sporting communities, many describing him as an exceptional young man. Cardiff City defender Noah Williams was among those who responded, leaving a red heart emoji on the post.

In a follow-up announcement, the family revealed their intention to establish the James Bennett Foundation in his honour. The foundation will operate in partnership with Cardiff Metropolitan University, focusing on supporting young sports coaches as they transition from academic study into broader coaching careers. The initiative is designed to help aspiring coaches access opportunities and develop professionally beyond their university years.

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Cardiff Metropolitan University confirmed it would collaborate with the foundation to support the next generation of coaches, ensuring that James' dedication to sport and mentorship leaves a lasting legacy.

University Remembers His Dedication

In its official tribute, Cardiff Metropolitan University described James as a passionate rugby player and committed coach whose influence would be felt by all who knew him. The institution highlighted not only his sporting involvement but the positive impact he had on those around him throughout his time on campus.

Tributes have continued to pour in from teammates, fellow students and members of the wider Welsh sporting community, all reflecting on James' enthusiasm for coaching and his commitment to helping others develop within the sport.

Source: Briefly News