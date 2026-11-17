The Springboks dominated several scrum battles against France, but their frustrating experience in Paris has raised an important question

A double Rugby World Cup winner believes South Africa must find a way to make its scrum superiority count without depending on officials

With Ireland waiting in the next Nations Championship clash, the former Springbok has highlighted an issue Rassie Erasmus will want addressed

A double Rugby World Cup winner has warned that the Springboks cannot always rely on referees to award scrum penalties after their France defeat. Image: Lionel Hahn

Source: Getty Images

The Springboks cannot always rely on referees to award them scrum penalties, according to former South African prop Steven Kitshoff. The two-time Rugby World Cup winner believes Rassie Erasmus' men must demonstrate undeniable dominance rather than expect officials to keep penalising their opponents.

Kitshoff's comments follow South Africa's narrow 21-19 defeat to France in Paris on Friday, 13 November 2026. The former Bok front-rower shared his views on the For The Love Of Rugby: South Africa podcast, reflecting on the team's frustrating scrum experience.

Steven Kitshoff sends Springboks warning over scrum penalties

The Springboks won nine scrum penalties against France, including three successive penalties during the second half. However, referee Andrea Piardi stopped awarding penalties after previously warning France about repeated scrum collapses.

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Kitshoff believes the Boks must take responsibility for making their superiority clear.

“We can’t rely on a referee to give us scrum penalties every single time. We need to show clear dominance, go forward, everyone must be on their feet,” he said, according to SA Rugby Magazine.

Trevor Nyakane explains Springboks' scrum decisions

Former Springbok prop Trevor Nyakane also discussed how the front row influences decisions about whether to scrum again after winning a penalty.

“We know when we’ve got the team under the pump, and we know if we’re going to be able to get that penalty,” Nyakane said.

Kitshoff agreed, explaining that captains often look towards their hooker and locks before deciding whether to scrum, pursue a maul or take three points.

Springboks prepare for Ireland showdown

Kitshoff also highlighted how repeated scrums can exhaust opposition forwards and create opportunities for penalty tries and yellow cards, particularly close to the tryline.

The Springboks are scheduled to face Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, 21 November 2026.

The former prop's warning comes as South Africa looks to turn its forward dominance into more tangible rewards against another major opponent.

Rassie Erasmus admits Springboks are not immune to losing

Briefly News previously reported that Rassie Erasmus had opened up about the Springboks' disappointment following their narrow 21-19 defeat to France in Paris on Friday, 13 November 2026.

Speaking to reporters in Dublin on Monday, 16 November, the coach admitted that losing had affected the squad, reminding supporters that even the world champions are not immune to defeat.

Source: Briefly News