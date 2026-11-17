The Springboks travel to Dublin's Aviva Stadium on Saturday for a Nations Championship match against Ireland that could determine their Grand Final fate

Rassie Erasmus made five changes to his starting XV following the Boks' 21-19 defeat to France, with Eben Etzebeth returning to the lineup

Erasmus also addressed the media ahead of the match, raising pointed questions about TMO decisions during the France game

The Springboks face Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday, 21 November, in a Nations Championship fixture with significant implications for both teams' title ambitions.

Kick-off is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. CAT (4:40 p.m. GMT), with South African viewers able to watch on SuperSport's DStv channels 201 and 211.

Both sides enter the match a single point adrift of the leaders in their respective hemispheres. South Africa sit second in the Southern Hemisphere group behind New Zealand, while Ireland trail France at the top of the Northern Hemisphere group, also behind England on points difference.

What the Springboks Need

The Boks' path to the Grand Final on 29 November at Twickenham depends partly on events elsewhere. Should New Zealand secure a full five-point haul against England earlier on Saturday, South Africa would be mathematically eliminated before they even take the field in Dublin.

If the All Blacks fall short of that, Erasmus's side will head into the Ireland clash controlling their own destiny. The Springboks hold a points difference of +138, compared to New Zealand's +66.

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The last time these two sides met was in Dublin in November 2025, when South Africa claimed a 24-13 victory. Ireland lead the head-to-head record in recent years, having won four of their last six Tests against the Boks. Across all 31 meetings between the countries, South Africa lead 20 wins to 10, with one draw recorded in Dublin in 1970.

Erasmus Names Changed Starting XV

Ahead of the match, Rassie Erasmus confirmed five changes to the starting lineup from the side that lost 21-19 to France. Props Ox Nche and Wilco Louw return alongside hooker Malcolm Marx, all three having been dropped to the bench before kick-off in Paris. Lock Eben Etzebeth comes back into the starting XV in place of Lood de Jager, and Cameron Hanekom replaces Jasper Wiese at eighthman.

Siya Kolisi captains the side, with Damian Willemse at fullback, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Ethan Hooker on the wings, Jesse Kriel and Damian de Allende in the centres, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at flyhalf, and Morne van den Berg at scrumhalf.

Erasmus Questions TMO Decisions After France Defeat

Speaking to the media on Monday, Erasmus raised serious concerns about officiating standards following the France match, claiming the Television Match Official missed 17 knee-drop tackles during the game.

He also alleged that French scrumhalf Maxime Lucu spent only seven minutes in the sin-bin rather than the required ten, and questioned how incidents discussed at World Rugby coaching meetings were not being actioned on the field.

Erasmus was careful to state he was not accusing any individual of wrongdoing, but said the pattern of non-intervention raised uncomfortable questions about the integrity of the process.

Source: Briefly News