The Springboks coach has been hit with a major disciplinary setback following his comments about officiating

World Rugby has outlined strict restrictions that will prevent Erasmus from performing several match-day duties

The decision comes just days before South Africa's crucial Nations Championship encounter against Ireland

Rassie Erasmus has been handed a six-match suspension by World Rugby with immediate effect. Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

Source: Getty Images

South African rugby has been dealt a major blow after World Rugby handed Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus a six-match suspension with immediate effect. The decision follows his outspoken criticism of match officials after South Africa's defeat to France in Paris.

The global rugby governing body announced the punishment on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, following an independent disciplinary review of comments Erasmus made during a media conference earlier this week.

Why World Rugby suspended Rassie Erasmus

According to an official statement published by World Rugby, the sanction was imposed under its Match Official Abuse Sanction Process.

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The disciplinary panel examined Erasmus' remarks concerning the television match official (TMO) and concluded that they crossed the threshold for serious misconduct.

Chaired by Australian senior officer Adam Casselden SC, the panel determined that his comments suggested match officials had acted with bias or deliberately influenced a match result.

World Rugby stated that the remarks constituted "an unacceptable attack on the credibility and competence of the match officials".

What the six-match suspension means for Erasmus

The suspension takes effect immediately and applies to international matches. Erasmus will not be allowed to coach on match days, communicate directly or indirectly with players and team management, enter the stadium or technical areas, or approach match officials.

He is also prohibited from participating in match official feedback processes and conducting media duties during the suspension.

Can the Springboks coach challenge the decision?

World Rugby acknowledged that disagreements over refereeing decisions are part of rugby but stressed that questioning decisions is different from questioning officials' integrity. The governing body also confirmed that Erasmus is entitled to have the matter referred to a full misconduct hearing.

The decision comes ahead of South Africa's Nations Championship meeting with Ireland on Saturday, 21 November.

The immediate suspension creates a significant challenge for the Springboks, with Erasmus restricted from the team's match-day activities.

A double Rugby World Cup winner has warned that the Springboks cannot always rely on referees to award scrum penalties after their defeat to France. Image: Lionel Hahn

Source: Getty Images

Springboks receive scrum warning ahead of Ireland clash

Briefly News previously reported that former Springbok prop Steven Kitshoff warned Rassie Erasmus' side against relying too heavily on referees to award scrum penalties after their defeat to France.

The two-time Rugby World Cup winner believes South Africa must make its forward dominance count, particularly with Ireland awaiting them in Dublin on Saturday, 21 November 2026.

Source: Briefly News