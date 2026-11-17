SA Rugby wants Rassie Erasmus to explain his controversial comments about match officials before an independent panel

The Springbok coach received an immediate six-match suspension following his remarks in Dublin

The organisation believes a full misconduct hearing will give Erasmus an opportunity to clarify his intentions

SA Rugby has challenged Rassie Erasmus' six-match World Rugby suspension. Image: Springboks / X

Source: Twitter

SA Rugby has broken its silence after World Rugby handed Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus a six-match suspension over his comments about match officials. The organisation wants a full misconduct hearing, giving Erasmus an opportunity to explain what he meant before the disciplinary process is concluded.

The response was published on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, shortly after World Rugby announced the punishment following an independent panel's assessment of the coach's remarks in Dublin.

SA Rugby explains its response to Rassie Erasmus' ban

In an official statement, SA Rugby confirmed that it respected the disciplinary process but wanted Erasmus to have an opportunity to provide further context.

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An SA Rugby spokesperson said the organisation had requested a hearing to allow the coach to "contextualise his comments and assure the panel that it was not his intention to allege that any match official had acted with ulterior motives".

The spokesperson added:

"SA Rugby trusted that such a hearing could be expedited considering the seriousness of the charge."

SA Rugby also confirmed it would not make further comments until the hearing was completed.

Why World Rugby suspended the Springboks coach

World Rugby imposed the six-match suspension after reviewing comments Erasmus made during a press conference on Monday, 16 November.

The coach had questioned officiating during South Africa's 21-19 defeat to France on Friday, 13 November. He raised concerns about tackles that he believed should have attracted intervention from the television match official (TMO).

An independent panel found that his comments amounted to serious misconduct, concluding that they undermined the credibility and competence of match officials.

What happens next for Rassie Erasmus?

The suspension took effect immediately and covers international matches. Erasmus is also barred from match-day coaching, stadium attendance, contact with players and team management, and media duties.

World Rugby confirmed that Erasmus was entitled to request a full misconduct hearing. SA Rugby has now made that request.

For the Springboks, the immediate concern is the impact of the suspension ahead of their Nations Championship match against Ireland on Saturday, 21 November. The requested hearing could provide another opportunity to address the disciplinary decision.

Rassie Erasmus addressed the Springboks' painful defeat to France, admitting that losing is part of rugby as South Africa prepares to face Ireland. Image: Springboks / X

Source: Twitter

Rassie Erasmus warns Springboks about Ireland challenge

Briefly News also reported that Rassie Erasmus had opened up about the Springboks' painful 21-19 defeat to France, admitting that losing was part of rugby. The coach warned that South Africa was "not immune to losing" as the team prepared for another demanding encounter in Dublin.

Erasmus also discussed the mood in the camp and welcomed Eben Etzebeth's return to the starting line-up. The Springboks coach explained why the Ireland showdown could prove particularly important for South Africa's Nations Championship ambitions.

Source: Briefly News