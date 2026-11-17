Rassie Erasmus has faced growing criticism over his late Springbok changes, but his latest comments have added an unexpected twist

The Springbok coach has addressed the frustration surrounding his team selections ahead of a crucial showdown with Ireland

Ireland's coaching staff have also weighed in on the controversy, prompting an interesting response from the South African coach

Rassie Erasmus has apologised to those unhappy with his controversial Springbok team changes. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Rassie Erasmus has apologised for his controversial late Springbok team changes, but his comments suggest he has no intention of abandoning the practice. The South African coach says he understands why supporters get frustrated, but insists that adjusting his starting XV is sometimes necessary to prepare for specific opponents.

His remarks come ahead of the Springboks' Nations Championship encounter against Ireland on Saturday, 21 November 2026. Erasmus has faced criticism for making changes after initially announcing his team, including before South Africa's recent meeting with France.

Rassie Erasmus apologises over Springbok selection changes

Speaking about the criticism, Erasmus acknowledged that his decisions do not always go down well with rugby supporters.

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“If people are going to keep getting upset about it, I'm apologising… not because I'm doing it, but because they'll always get upset,” he said, according to Rugby365.

The remark offered a glimpse into his thinking about the debate surrounding his selection methods.

However, Erasmus made it clear that he would not rule out further adjustments when circumstances demand them.

Why the Springboks changed their front row against France

The latest controversy followed South Africa's 21-19 defeat to France in Paris on Friday, 13 November. Erasmus changed his entire starting front row shortly before kick-off after assessing France's selection.

Gerhard Steenekamp, Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Thomas du Toit were promoted to the starting XV, while Ox Nché, Malcolm Marx and Wilco Louw moved to the bench.

Erasmus explained that France's decision to withdraw hooker Julien Marchand influenced the adjustment. He also wanted Wessels and the other replacements to experience the pressure of starting against a strong scrummaging side ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Ireland could face more late Springbok changes

Erasmus' comments have attracted further attention after Ireland defence coach Simon Easterby questioned the practice. Easterby suggested that the tactic might not be in the spirit of the game, although he acknowledged that it was South Africa's approach.

The Springbok coach, meanwhile, has made no commitment to keeping his Monday selection unchanged.

“If this is the team we announce and Ireland comes with a team on Thursday that we didn’t think they would select, we might make some changes,” Erasmus said.

With Ireland expected to announce its team on Thursday, 19 November, the possibility of another Springbok reshuffle remains. Erasmus' apology has therefore done little to suggest that the selection debate is over.

Source: Briefly News