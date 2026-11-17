New Zealand rugby journalist Ross Karl publicly criticised Rassie Erasmus over the Springboks' late front row changes ahead of Tests

Former All Blacks hooker James Parsons took a contrasting view, arguing Erasmus identified a loophole in World Rugby regulations

Karl pointed to World Rugby Regulation 15.12 and questioned whether the governing body needs to review its announcement rules

New Zealand rugby commentators are divided over Rassie Erasmus's selection tactics, with journalist Ross Karl calling the Springboks coach's approach farcical while former All Blacks hooker James Parsons argues Erasmus is well within his rights.

The debate unfolded on the Aotearoa Rugby Pod, where panellists examined whether Erasmus has taken his mind games too far ahead of South Africa's Test against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

The controversy centres on Erasmus naming Ox Nché, Malcolm Marx and Wilco Louw as his starting front row for the recent Test against France, only to replace all three with Gerhard Steenekamp, Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Thomas du Toit before kick-off. He used a comparable tactic against the All Blacks in August. When announcing the same opening front row for the Ireland fixture on Monday, Erasmus made clear he would not apologise, and suggested that Ireland's own team announcement on Thursday could prompt further adjustments.

World Rugby Regulation 15.12 Under Scrutiny

Karl argued that the fundamental purpose of announcing starting line-ups 48 hours before an international is to generate public interest and promote matches.

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He warned that if South Africa and France continued the practice and other teams followed suit, the credibility of team announcements would be badly damaged, leaving fans with no reliable information ahead of fixtures.

He pointed specifically to World Rugby Regulation 15.12, which obliges unions to announce and exchange their starting XVs and up to eight replacements 48 hours before kick-off.

Under the Nations Championship regulations, however, teams are only required to submit a final squad one hour before the match begins, creating a gap that coaches can exploit.

Karl suggested teams might as well delay all announcements until an hour before kick-off given the current system, and he argued that World Rugby must share responsibility for allowing these conditions to develop.

Parsons Backs Erasmus's Strategy

Parsons took a different stance, acknowledging the approach as unusual but crediting Erasmus with spotting and capitalising on a loophole. He maintained that because no rules are being broken, the Springboks coach is entitled to continue. Parsons also conceded that he was not fully across all the relevant regulations, noting how complicated the governing framework has become.

Erasmus has previously explained that announcing selections early in the week limits speculation within the squad, particularly the exposure players face on social media where outside opinions about team selection can circulate freely. Despite the criticism from New Zealand, Erasmus appears set to maintain his strategy as South Africa prepare for their Dublin Test against Ireland.

Source: Briefly News