World Rugby handed Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus a six-match ban after he questioned the integrity of match officials following South Africa's loss to France

An independent disciplinary panel ruled that Erasmus's remarks amounted to serious misconduct, with SA Rugby confirming they will seek a full hearing to challenge the decision

South African supporters flooded social media with messages of support for Erasmus, with many directing criticism at World Rugby over the ruling

World Rugby has imposed a six-match suspension on Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus, with immediate effect, after he publicly questioned the integrity of match officials following South Africa's narrow defeat to France.

An independent disciplinary panel found that Erasmus's comments were serious enough to constitute misconduct, determining that his remarks implied officials had either shown bias or deliberately influenced the result. The ban bars him from any match-day involvement with the Springboks across six fixtures.

SA Rugby has confirmed it will pursue a full misconduct hearing in a bid to have the suspension overturned.

Fans Rally Behind Erasmus

The ruling sparked an immediate and fierce response from South African supporters, the majority of whom have expressed solidarity with their head coach while training their criticism on rugby's governing body.

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One fan pointed to what they described as a double standard in how World Rugby handles similar complaints: "Kinda proves his point no? Others complain and get away scot free. His whole point is that SA teams face much harder sanctions every single time. Go figure."

Another questioned whether the officials at the centre of the controversy would face any consequences: "Have Piardi and the TMO also been banned? Asking for a friend. If refs have no repercussions for their actions why must the coaches."

Several supporters praised Erasmus for his willingness to speak out openly rather than deflect in the press: "Good job Rassie! Expose them! The officiating on Friday was a circus."

One comment put the sentiment plainly: "Well done Rassie for speaking up! Many coaches sitting in team meetings on Mondays blasting referees, but when they get asked in press conferences, they choose to sugarcoat it! Other teams will benefit from this at some stage."

Jam Jam Joins the Reaction

Comedian Jam Jam weighed in with a tongue-in-cheek post, sharing an image of Erasmus with his fist raised and captioning it "Long walk to Freedom" — a reference to Nelson Mandela's autobiography.

The post resonated with many South Africans who view the suspension as part of a broader pattern of their country being treated unfairly by rugby's governing body.

Source: Briefly News