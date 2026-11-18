Gayton McKenzie has publicly backed Rassie Erasmus following his six-match suspension

The Sports Minister admitted the Springbok coach may have been foolish but defended his passion for rugby

McKenzie made a playful six-match reference while expressing his support for Erasmus

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has publicly thrown his support behind Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus following his six-match suspension by World Rugby.

Gayton McKenzie Throws Support Behind Rassie Erasmus After Six-Match Springboks Ban

Source: UGC

Erasmus was handed the suspension on Tuesday, 17 November, after comments he made about match officials following South Africa's 21-19 defeat to France in the Nations Championship.

The coach questioned several officiating decisions during the match, including alleged illegal tackles by French players and the Television Match Official's failure to intervene. World Rugby's independent disciplinary panel found that his comments suggested match officials had acted with bias or deliberately influenced the outcome of the match.

The suspension prevents Erasmus from participating in any match-day activities, including coaching, entering the stadium, communicating with players and conducting media duties.

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What Gayton McKenzie said about Rassie Erasmus

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, 18 November, McKenzie made his position clear, insisting that the Springbok coach had his full support, while acknowledging he could have handled the situation differently.

"@RassieRugby foolishly and openly said what most of us have been saying amongst friends: he is passionate about the game, he has my full support," McKenzie wrote.

The minister acknowledged that Erasmus might feel he had let the country down but expressed hope that the situation could eventually lead to greater fairness in rugby.

"I know he feels that he let us down, but maybe, just maybe, fairness shall return because of his outburst," he added.

McKenzie ended his message with a show of affection for the Springbok coach, making a playful reference to his suspension.

"We love you to the moon and back, or should I say six matches and back," he concluded.

As seen in the post below on X.

South Africans react to Gayton McKenzie's message

McKenzie's post attracted different reactions, with some social media users agreeing with his show of support while others questioned his choice of words.

One user described Erasmus as brave rather than foolish for speaking out.

Another questioned whether McKenzie had considered his wording before making the statement.

Others argued that the Springbok coach deserved support, with one user suggesting that sidelining him would be the wrong decision.

Meanwhile, some users questioned whether McKenzie's comments represented an official position from the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture.

SA Rugby has since requested a full misconduct hearing, allowing Erasmus to explain the context of his remarks and clarify that he did not intend to accuse match officials of acting with ulterior motives.

The outcome of that process could determine whether the six-match suspension stands.

Source: Briefly News