Robert Marawa shared World Rugby's announcement confirming Rassie Erasmus' six-match suspension

Springboks supporters flooded the broadcaster's post with reactions, questioning the timing and severity of the ban

Some fans suggested World Rugby was targeting South Africa, while others pointed to the Springboks' dominance

Sports broadcaster Robert Marawa has shared the news of Rassie Erasmus' six-match suspension by World Rugby, prompting a wave of reactions from Springboks supporters on social media.

Marawa posted the announcement on X on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, informing his followers that the South African coach had been suspended with immediate effect.

The post included World Rugby's explanation that the sanction followed a review of comments Erasmus made during a media conference concerning officiating in the Springboks' Nations Championship defeat to France.

The announcement quickly attracted attention, with supporters weighing in on the punishment and its implications for the Springboks.

As seen in the post below on X.

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Springboks fans react to Robert Marawa's post

Several supporters responded to Marawa's post, with some questioning World Rugby's decision and others suggesting that South Africa's success had made the team a target.

Phillip Mdhluli expressed concern about the timing of the suspension, writing:

''They are trying by all means to disrupt the Springboks' preparations for the game against Ireland, the finals in two weeks' time and preparations for the World Cup. Six international matches is the whole year. They can beat the Boks in the field; now they want to use the boardroom.''

FreshPrince also shared his frustration, commenting:

''We are so not surprised. We know World Rugby hates us. As if we care 🏆🏆🏆🏆🇿🇦 @WorldRugby 🚮.''

Meanwhile, The Goat offered his own interpretation of the situation, writing:

''My opinion: The dominance of the Springboks in men's international rugby is arguably one of the reasons behind World Rugby's harsh treatment of Rassie Erasmus. When South Africa continues to set the standard on the world stage, it seems that irritates "lots of people".''

These comments reflect the views of individual supporters and do not establish that World Rugby targeted South Africa.

What happens next for Rassie Erasmus?

SA Rugby has requested a full misconduct hearing, seeking an opportunity for Erasmus to contextualise his remarks and clarify that he did not intend to accuse match officials of acting with ulterior motives.

World Rugby confirmed that Erasmus is entitled to have the matter referred to a full hearing.

Source: Briefly News