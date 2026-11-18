Rassie Erasmus has been handed a six-match suspension by World Rugby following his comments about officiating in the France Test

The Springbok coach will miss the Ireland clash in Dublin and South Africa's Nations Championship final fixture

Erasmus' ban also extends into 2027, with the first four matches of the Rugby Championship falling within the suspension

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is facing an extended spell away from the touchline after receiving a six-match suspension from World Rugby.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is facing an extended spell away from the touchline after receiving a six-match suspension from World Rugby. Image: Shauna Clinton

Source: Getty Images

The 54-year-old was handed the ban on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, following comments he made about match officials after South Africa's 21-19 defeat to France in the Nations Championship.

Erasmus questioned the officiating during the match, claiming that 17 knee-drop tackles by French players had gone unpunished. He also raised concerns about possible technology failures and questioned whether officials had deliberately influenced the outcome.

World Rugby's independent disciplinary panel determined that his remarks crossed the threshold for serious misconduct and imposed an immediate six-international-match suspension.

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The sanction means the Springboks will be without their head coach for several important fixtures, including their upcoming encounter against Ireland.

The Springboks' matches Rassie Erasmus is set to miss

Erasmus will not be allowed to participate in match-day activities during the suspension, meaning he cannot coach the team, enter the stadium or communicate with players and team management on match days.

His first absence will be against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday, 21 November. The Springboks are scheduled to face Andy Farrell's side in their final regular-round Nations Championship fixture after suffering a narrow defeat to France.

The second match affected will be South Africa's Nations Championship final fixture at Twickenham in London.

The tournament's inaugural finals weekend takes place from 27 to 29 November, with teams' positions determining their opponents. South Africa will play one fixture during the weekend, depending on their final standing.

Erasmus' suspension will then extend into the 2027 international season, with the first four Springbok matches of the year also falling within the six-match sanction.

These are expected to form part of the 2027 international programme, with the Rugby Championship returning that year. However, the specific opponents and dates for those four matches should not be stated as confirmed until the official fixture schedule is published.

The suspension could therefore keep the Springbok coach away from the touchline across two international seasons.

As seen in the post below on X.

SA Rugby to challenge Rassie Erasmus' suspension

SA Rugby has indicated that it will request a full misconduct hearing to challenge the sanction.

The organisation wants Erasmus to have an opportunity to contextualise his comments and assure the disciplinary panel that he did not intend to accuse any match official of acting with ulterior motives.

World Rugby has confirmed that the coach is entitled to have the matter referred to a full misconduct hearing. The outcome could have a bearing on how the suspension is ultimately served. For now, however, the six-match sanction remains in place.

Marawa reacts to Rassie Erasmus' ban

Briefly News previously reported that Robert Marawa shared World Rugby's announcement confirming Rassie Erasmus' six-match suspension

Springboks supporters flooded the broadcaster's post with reactions, questioning the timing and severity of the ban

Source: Briefly News