World Rugby handed Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus a six-match suspension for bringing the game into disrepute

The ban bars Erasmus from attending Saturday's Nations Championship Test against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in an official capacity

SA Rugby challenged the disciplinary decision, requesting a full misconduct hearing, though time before the Dublin clash is limited

World Rugby has suspended Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus for six matches following public comments he made about the standard of officiating during South Africa's 21-19 defeat to France in Paris.

The sanction, announced on Tuesday, prohibits Erasmus from attending Saturday's Nations Championship Test against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in any official capacity, including the coaches' box or media duties.

The suspension stems from remarks Erasmus made on Monday, in which he raised concerns about what he described as 17 knee-high tackles by French players during the encounter, questioning why the referee and television match official failed to act on dangerous challenges, including hip-drop tackles. His suggestion of possible match manipulation proved particularly contentious and drew a firm response from World Rugby, which has toughened its stance on public criticism directed at match officials.

This marks the third occasion Erasmus has faced disciplinary action for similar conduct, a pattern that is unlikely to have assisted his case with the governing body.

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SA Rugby pushes back

SA Rugby has formally contested the suspension, requesting a full misconduct hearing to review the decision. However, with the Dublin fixture only days away, the process is unlikely to conclude in time to reinstate Erasmus for match day.

Senior assistant coach Mzwandile Stick has emerged as the most likely candidate to take over head coaching against Ireland, tasked with steering the world champions through one of their toughest fixtures of the year without their head coach at the ground.

Erasmus has been here before

The situation carries echoes of a 2021 episode in which Erasmus received a suspension after releasing a video criticising referee Nic Berry following South Africa's first Test loss to the British and Irish Lions. Barred from attending the second Test, he coordinated with his assistants remotely while watching from his hotel room. The Springboks levelled the series that day and went on to claim overall victory.

Erasmus, who works alongside Springbok refereeing adviser Jaco Peyper, is understood to have reviewed footage of the French incidents before making his public assessment. Former Wales and British and Irish Lions flyhalf Dan Biggar had separately questioned why referee Andrea Piardi and the television match official did not penalise certain tackles during the same match, lending some weight to the broader officiating debate.

Nonetheless, the manner in which Erasmus raised those concerns has once again placed him at odds with World Rugby, leaving the Springboks to prepare for a high-stakes Dublin assignment without their head coach in the match-day environment.

Source: Briefly News