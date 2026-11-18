Rassie Erasmus' suspension has triggered another fierce debate about his relationship with rugby officials

A prominent opinion piece argues that the Springbok coach's influence is becoming a serious problem for the sport

The criticism goes beyond the six-match ban and raises concerns about the careers of referees caught in the controversy

World Rugby has been urged to take further action against Rassie Erasmus despite his six-match ban. Image: Shauna Clinton/Sportsfile

Source: Getty Images

World Rugby has handed Rassie Erasmus a six-match suspension, but criticism of the Springbok coach continues, with a prominent rugby journalist arguing that the governing body needs to take further action.

Writing in The Times on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, rugby correspondent Alex Lowe published a scathing opinion piece titled "Rassie Erasmus is damaging rugby: it's time to end his malign influence."

Lowe accused Erasmus of creating a narrative that rugby is conspiring against South Africa, describing his approach as "Trump-like conspiracy theories" and arguing that it is "trashing the spirit of rugby" while putting match officials' careers at risk.

Erasmus accused of targeting match officials

The latest controversy followed South Africa's 21-19 defeat to France on Friday 13 November, after Erasmus questioned why alleged knee-drop tackles had gone unpunished. He also questioned whether the television match official's failure to intervene amounted to match-fixing.

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World Rugby ruled that his comments suggested bias or deliberate influence over the outcome and constituted an unacceptable attack on officials' credibility and competence.

Lowe's criticism extends beyond the latest incident. He revisited Erasmus' 2021 video targeting referee Nic Berry during the British and Irish Lions tour, as well as previous disciplinary action against the coach.

The journalist also criticised Erasmus for predicting Ireland fly-half Sam Prendergast would escape punishment "on a technicality" before his disciplinary hearing, arguing that such remarks risked undermining the process.

Alex Lowe has launched a scathing attack on the Springbok coach, accusing him of damaging rugby and putting the careers of match officials he targets at risk. Image: Springboks/X

Source: Twitter

World Rugby faces pressure to go further

The six-match ban prevents Erasmus from match-day coaching, entering stadiums, communicating with players and officials, and performing media duties.

Lowe argued that rugby has grown tired of Erasmus' approach, writing that "the game is tired of Rassie Erasmus finding loopholes in the regulations" and his alleged disregard for the spirit of the game.

The opinion piece argues that the sanction does not address the wider problem, with repeated attacks potentially damaging officials' reputations and discouraging referees from taking Springbok appointments.

SA Rugby has requested a full misconduct hearing, giving Erasmus an opportunity to challenge the suspension.

The six-Test ban is one of the more significant sanctions handed down in recent rugby history, but those calling for stronger action believe it still does not address the root of the problem. For them, the question is whether World Rugby has the will to draw a firmer line before more harm is done.

Victor Matfield reacts to Rassie Erasmus' 6-match ban

Briefly News previously reported that former Springbok captain Victor Matfield expressed disappointment after Rassie Erasmus received a six-match suspension. Matfield acknowledged the coach's frustration over officiating but believes the Springboks are sufficiently well drilled to cope without him.

The former lock also warned that Erasmus' absence could have an impact on the team, although he remains confident the players will continue performing.

Source: Briefly News