Victor Matfield has shared his reaction after Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus received a six-match suspension from World Rugby

The former Springbok captain acknowledged Erasmus' frustration with how certain laws were being applied during matches

Matfield believes the team is sufficiently well drilled to continue performing despite their coach's absence on match days

Former Springbok captain Victor Matfield has weighed in on Rassie Erasmus' six-match suspension, expressing disappointment over the development while backing the team to cope without their head coach.

Victor Matfield has weighed in on Rassie Erasmus' six-match suspension, expressing disappointment over the development

Source: UGC

Erasmus was handed an immediate six-international-match suspension by World Rugby on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, following comments he made about officiating during South Africa's 21-19 Nations Championship defeat to France.

Speaking in a recording while travelling from Heathrow to Dublin, Matfield described the development as sad news and suggested that Erasmus' frustration stemmed from the way certain laws were being applied during matches.

"Yeah, sad news to hear that Rassie Erasmus has been banned for six games," Matfield said.

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The former lock explained that there was a difference between disagreeing with the laws of the game and expecting officials to enforce them consistently.

"It's one thing if we don't agree with the laws, like we often don't agree with them. And I think that was Rassie's frustration as well," he said.

Matfield added that there had been a point where it was made clear that certain actions would not be accepted, despite disagreements over the laws.

"I think it's a stupid law, but that was the law. And they're not refereeing it," he added.

Victor Matfield backs Springboks to cope

Although Matfield acknowledged that Erasmus' absence could have an impact, he expressed confidence in the Springboks' preparation and ability to handle the situation.

The 2007 Rugby World Cup winner believes the players understand their responsibilities and have been sufficiently prepared to continue delivering performances even without their coach in the stadium.

"So, yeah, sad news that Rassie won't be in the stadium. Might have an impact. But I think this team is so well drilled, they know what to do, they'll go out there and still perform as they should," Matfield said.

He ended his opening remarks by describing the situation as a difficult period for rugby.

"But crazy, crazy times in rugby," he added.

Watch the clip as shared on Instagram below.

Why was Rassie Erasmus banned for six matches?

Erasmus' suspension followed comments he made at a media conference in Dublin about the officiating during the Springboks' defeat to France. The South African coach questioned why several alleged illegal knee-drop tackles had gone unpunished, claiming that he had identified 17 incidents during the match.

He also questioned whether the failure to act on those incidents could amount to manipulation of the game or its result.

World Rugby subsequently reviewed his remarks and an independent disciplinary panel determined that they amounted to an unacceptable attack on the credibility and competence of match officials.

The suspension prevents Erasmus from having any match-day involvement, including entering the stadium, coaching, communicating with players or team management, and performing media duties.

SA Rugby has since requested a full misconduct hearing to allow Erasmus to contextualise his comments and clarify that he did not intend to suggest that match officials had acted with ulterior motives.

Subject to the outcome of that process, the suspension would see Erasmus miss the Springboks' upcoming encounter against Ireland, the Nations Championship finals weekend and their first four international matches of 2027.

Gayton McKenzie supports Rassie

Briefly News previously reported that Gayton McKenzie has publicly backed Rassie Erasmus following his six-match suspension

The Sports Minister admitted the Springbok coach may have been foolish but defended his passion for rugby

Source: Briefly News