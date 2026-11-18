Former Springbok hooker Hanyani Shimange reacted to World Rugby's decision to suspend Rassie Erasmus with immediate effect

World Rugby handed Erasmus a six-match ban after an independent disciplinary panel reviewed comments he made at a press conference in Dublin

SA Rugby has requested a full misconduct hearing to challenge the sanction imposed on the Springbok coach

Former Springbok hooker Hanyani Shimange has described his disbelief at World Rugby's decision to hand Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus a six-match suspension.

World Rugby announced the ban on Tuesday, with immediate effect, after an independent disciplinary panel reviewed remarks Erasmus made at a press conference in Dublin following the Springboks' 21-19 defeat to France in Paris. SA Rugby has since requested a full misconduct hearing to contest the sanction.

What Erasmus said at the Dublin press conference

At the press conference, Erasmus raised concerns about the officiating during the France match, alleging that 17 knee-drop tackles had gone unpunished, including three he said warranted yellow cards.

He also questioned why the TMO had not intervened, and suggested whether "manipulation" could account for the failure to act.

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"If he saw it and decided not to act on it, is that not match-fixing?" Erasmus said.

The disciplinary panel concluded that his comments amounted to serious misconduct.

Shimange calls the ban "craziness"

Speaking on the Boks Unpacked X The Verdict podcast, Shimange said the punishment left him stunned.

"I'm shocked. I just couldn't believe it," he said, adding that the speed of the process was difficult to reconcile with due process.

"You saw it and thought, 'Is this AI or not?' but surely from an SA Rugby point of view, they have to appeal it. An immediate suspension without a formal hearing in the week of a Test match just sounds like craziness to me."

Shimange acknowledged the South African perspective but argued that complaining about refereeing was not unusual in international rugby.

"It's a harsh sentence. Obviously we've got a South African point of view, but All Blacks coach Dave Rennie complained about the scrumming during Rugby's Greatest Rivalry, I've seen Scotland coach Gregor Townsend complain, the Aussie guys complained when there was a charge-down to win the Bledisloe Cup, so this is not the first time that a coach comes out and complains about the reffing."

He maintained that what set this case apart was not the complaint itself, but the manner and speed of the response.

"But the circumstances and the sanction for it at a press conference without a hearing is not fair."

SA Rugby's formal challenge is expected to be heard before Erasmus's next scheduled touchline duties.

Source: Briefly News