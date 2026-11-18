France's coaching staff has responded to Rassie Erasmus' cheating allegations after the Springboks' 21-19 defeat

Laurent Sempéré addressed the claims about France's tackling techniques and the alleged 17 illegal tackles

The France coach explained how World Rugby's guidelines influence the team's defensive approach

France's coaching staff has responded to Rassie Erasmus' allegations of cheating following the Springboks' narrow defeat in the Nations Championship.

The Springboks suffered a 21-19 loss to France in a fiercely contested encounter, but the result was followed by controversy over the home side's defensive techniques. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

The Springboks suffered a 21-19 loss to France in a fiercely contested encounter, but the result was followed by controversy over the home side's defensive techniques.

Erasmus questioned whether the French players had broken the rules with their tackling techniques, specifically referring to hip-drop and knee-drop tackles.

The South African coach claimed that France had made 17 illegal tackles that went unpunished by the match officials.

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His comments sparked debate, with French forwards coach Laurent Sempéré addressing the allegations during a media briefing on Tuesday, 17 November 2026.

France responds to Erasmus' allegations

RMC Sport said that Sempéré dismissed suggestions that France had deliberately breached the rules, explaining that the coaching staff worked closely with World Rugby on their defensive techniques.

"I can speak very precisely about our approach to defence and our tackling techniques. We work closely with World Rugby. That is what dictates our actions on the field," he said, according to RMC Sport.

The French coach added that the team had recently attended two days of discussions in London, where tackling techniques involving players bringing their knees to the ground were addressed.

"We are really strict about World Rugby's requirements, and we stick to their expectations because it is about player safety," Sempéré explained.

He also distanced himself from the specific number of alleged illegal tackles raised by Erasmus.

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France coach explains team's approach to tackling

Sempéré insisted that player safety remained central to France's defensive approach.

The French coaching staff maintained that their tackling techniques were guided by World Rugby's expectations rather than any attempt to gain an unfair advantage. His response came shortly before World Rugby announced a disciplinary sanction against Erasmus over his public comments about the officiating.

France will return to action against Argentina on Saturday, 21 November, at the Stade de France.

The match is important for the French side as it looks to secure a place in the Nations Championship final on 29 November.

According to RMC Sport, France leads the Northern Hemisphere standings with 21 points after five matches, with England and Ireland both on 20 points.

The possibility of another meeting between France and South Africa in the final could add further intrigue to an already heated rivalry.

Victor Matfield reacts to Rassie Erasmus' ban

Briefly News previously reported that Victor Matfield has shared his reaction after Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus received a six-match suspension from World Rugby

The former Springbok captain acknowledged Erasmus' frustration with how certain laws were being applied during matches

Source: Briefly News